Marius Borg Høiby must remain in prison. Lise Aserud/NTB/dpa

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit remains in custody for the time being. A court in Oslo has refused to release him with an ankle bracelet.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A court in Oslo has ruled that Marius Borg Høiby will remain in custody until the beginning of June. Release with an electronic ankle bracelet was rejected.

Høiby described the prison conditions as stressful, particularly due to solitary confinement and a lack of social contact. He reported sleep problems, loss of appetite and memory problems.

Despite the authorities' assessment that an ankle bracelet would be possible, there were concerns about possible contact with victims. Strict conditions such as a ban on alcohol and drugs would have applied if he had been released. Show more

A court in Oslo has decided that Marius Borg Høiby will remain in custody for the time being, according to an article in "Bild" on Wednesday. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) may not be released with an ankle bracelet and must remain in prison until the verdict is announced at the beginning of June.

The judge listened to the arguments of Høiby and his lawyer René Ibsen for around an hour on Wednesday morning. The latter had applied for release with an ankle bracelet and explained before the hearing: "Marius is having a hard time, but it's okay." Regarding the possible solution, he said: "The conditions are strict, but it gives him a certain degree of freedom. He can then live more normally than in prison."

Høiby in court

In court, Høiby described his situation in prison: "I am in solitary confinement in Oslo prison. I have extremely little human contact, two or three visits a week. It's quite difficult to have no social contact for so long." He continued: "I realize how the isolation is hurting me. I'm socially passive, I have big problems with sleep and appetite. During the day, I really struggle with my memory. It's a hard life in Oslo prison." When asked about possible breaches of conditions, he explained: "I have received a very clear message: There is no second chance."

According to a 30-page report by the Norwegian prison authorities, Høiby was deemed "suitable" for an electronic ankle bracelet. His residence on the castle grounds would also have met the requirements. Regarding allegations relating to drugs, he said: "I don't see any problems. I'm doing everything I can to get out of the cell, quite simply. And also everything I can to get out of there."

Strict conditions on release

His mother also came up in court. Høiby explained: "I have someone in my close family who has an illness that makes visiting Oslo prison a little more difficult than if I were at home." When asked, he confirmed that he was referring to his mother.

If released, Høiby would have had to adhere to strict conditions, including no alcohol, no drugs and no contact with alleged victims. His lawyer emphasized: "There is absolutely no danger that Marius could visit anyone." However, victims' lawyers expressed concerns, particularly about possible contact via smartphone and the internet.