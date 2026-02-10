Marius Borg Høiby is on trial for rape, among other things. Ane Hem/NTB/dpa

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is on trial in Norway for several offenses. The 29-year-old denies the rape allegations but is in custody.

Marius Borg Høiby is on trial in Norway for 38 offenses, including four rapes.

He denies the sexual assaults, but has admitted to other crimes.

He is in custody because of a no-contact order and knife threats. Show more

At the start of the second week in the rape trial against the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby denied new allegations.

Shortly before the start of the trial at the beginning of February, the 29-year-old Norwegian was arrested again and is now in custody for four weeks. He is said to have threatened with a knife and violated a no-contact order.

Høiby's lawyer Petar Sekulic wrote to the NTB news agency that his client had pleaded not guilty. However, he is not appealing against the pre-trial detention because he must now concentrate fully on the ongoing trial, he said.

Høiby has been charged with 38 counts, including four counts of rape under Norwegian law. In three cases he is alleged to have touched the women sexually in the genital area, and in one case sexual intercourse is alleged to have taken place.

This, the most serious charge, is the subject of the second week of the trial. Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship is alleged to have raped a woman on the Lofoten Islands, a group of islands in Norway, while she was unable to defend herself. The alleged victim was initially due to testify in court on Tuesday. While Høiby has admitted to some of the crimes, he denies the rapes.