Appearances are deceptive: Hollywood's glamor conceals a world of drastic salary differences. Who earns a fortune in the industry - and who can barely make ends meet.

In the Hollywood dream factory, numerous people work to bring films and series to life. But how much do the various actors behind the scenes really earn?

The industry portal "Hollywood Reporter" has published a list that provides an insight into the salaries of screenwriters, directors, actors and other professions.

One example: 2536 people worked on the Marvel film "Captain America: The First Avenger". But who earns how much in the film industry? You can find the answer here:

Established writers can earn up to one million dollars

Screenwriters can receive between 350,000 and 500,000 US dollars for a draft, while established writers can even demand over a million dollars.

Master directors earn several million

Directors who already have a name in the industry, such as Ridley Scott ("Blade Runner", "Gladiator"), can earn up to 20 million US dollars per film. Up-and-coming directors, on the other hand, often have to make do with less than a million.

The pay gap is huge for actors

Actors are among the top earners, with stars such as Robert Downey Jr. ("Iron Man") reportedly receiving 80 million US dollars for a role.

In contrast, series background actors only earn 216 US dollars per day.

Lighting technicians, who provide the right light on set, are paid at least 60.59 US dollars per hour, with a guaranteed weekly wage of 3647 US dollars.

Stylists earn up to 1500 dollars per assignment

Intimate coordinators, who ensure the well-being of actors during intimate scenes, earn around 1200 US dollars per day.

Stuntmen who stand in for dangerous scenes are also paid from 1200 dollars a day.

Stylists who prepare the stars for their appearances can demand an average of 1500 dollars per assignment.

Netflix CEO earns 49.8 million dollars

At the top of the salary scale is the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, who recorded an income of 49.8 million US dollars in 2023. These figures illustrate the enormous differences in earning potential within the film industry.

