Up-and-coming actor Jack Veal used Tiktok videos to draw attention to his precarious situation: he became homeless at the age of 17 and needs help - which he has apparently received in the meantime.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Jack Veal, known from the Marvel series "Loki", went public on Tiktok with the revelation that he was homeless.

In the clips, the 17-year-old explained that he was currently living in an unsafe trailer and had received no support from the authorities.

After his videos went viral, Veal finally received help from social services. Show more

It's an unusual appeal and cry for help: Jack Veal - a 17-year-old actor who appeared as Kid Loki in the first season of the Marvel series "Loki" - has posted several videos on Tiktok in which he reveals that he currently has no permanent place to stay and is looking for accommodation.

"Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17 and I'm homeless," Veal begins one of the clips.

The up-and-coming actor, who has already starred in films such as "The Favourite", "The Corrupted" and "Come Away" and had a recurring role in the Netflix dramedy "The End of the F***ing World", explained that he hasn't said "much" about "what's happened in my life". However, he said it was now "time to reveal the truth".

"Without going into too much detail, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and so on." He also struggles with mental health issues: "I have autism, ADHD and am currently being evaluated for bipolar disorder and psychosis," Veal said in the videos.

Jack Veal: "Currently sleeping in a broken down caravan"

In the video, Jack Veal also explains that he cannot stay with his grandparents because his grandfather is "terminally ill". "I have nowhere else to go and I need help."

He continues: "The social services refuse to help me, even though I've told them. I am desperate. I've been sleeping on the street. I'm currently sleeping in a caravan that has smashed windows, is unsafe and is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It's difficult. Life is hard. Right now, I have nothing else. I'm begging you on my knees to share this, to do something, to spread the message about how the government is treating the children."

Veal's Tiktok videos have an impact

Apparently, the clips on Tiktok have had an impact: On Tuesday, after his videos went viral, Jack Veal said he had received a call from social services that he might be placed in foster care.

He thanked his followers who had shared his videos: "I don't know what you've done, but it's gone public and it's really helped me. You're taking action now. You're actually doing something," explains the 17-year-old. "God bless you all. Thank you so much."

The young actor's videos continue to be diligently commented on. One user writes under the clip with the message that Veal should have found a place: "It was because YOU were brave enough to ask for help. Take care of yourself."

More videos from the department