Swit was part of the series from 1972 to 1983, won two Emmy awards and shaped one of the most complex female TV roles of her time.

In addition to her acting career, she also campaigned intensively for the protection of animals, including with her organization "SwitHeart Animal Alliance".

The news of the death of actress Loretta Swit has moved many people. She became famous for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the popular CBS series "MASH". On Friday, she passed away at her home in New York City at the age of 87. Her spokesman Harlan Boll announced that she probably died of natural causes, as reported by "The Hollywood Reporter".

Ten Emmy nominations with "MASH"

Loretta Swit shaped the television landscape for more than a decade. Her portrayal of the strict but complex head nurse in "MASH" made her one of the series' best-known characters. She was part of the show from 1972 to 1983 and developed her role from a one-dimensional antagonist to one of the most complex female characters on television.

Her acting has been widely recognized. Swit received ten Emmy nominations every year "MASH" aired except for the first year. She was awarded the Emmy twice, in 1980 and 1982. Along with Alan Alda, who played Hawkeye Pierce, she was one of the few to appear in both the pilot episode and the series finale.

The series finale on February 28, 1983 set a record with almost 106 million viewers, which remains unbroken to this day. A special moment in this episode was a 35-second kiss between Swit and Alda, which is considered the most expensive kiss in television history due to the high advertising revenue.

Away from acting, Swit is passionate about animal welfare. In 2016, she founded the "SwitHeart Animal Alliance", an organization dedicated to the protection of animals. She sold her own artwork to raise funds and in 1999 she spoke to Congress against "crush videos" in which animals are tortured.

Loretta Jane Szwed, as she was born, was born on November 4, 1937 in Passaic, New Jersey. Her parents, Polish immigrants, were skeptical about her career in show business. But she was already on stage at the age of seven. She studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and with Gene Frankel in Manhattan. After moving to Los Angeles in 1970, she gained her first experience in series such as "Hawaii Five-O", "Mission: Impossible" and "Gunsmoke" before landing her iconic role in "MASH".

From 1983 to 1995, Swit was married to actor Dennis Holahan, whom she had met on the set of "MASH". In the last years of her life, she largely withdrew from the public eye. Her last film appearance was in 2019.