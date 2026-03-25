Almost 30 years after the war, thousands of families in Kosovo are still searching for the remains of their dead relatives. New mass graves are being discovered - but without information from Serbia, the investigation is stalling.

Christian Thumshirn

The war has been over for decades - but for many families in Kosovo it continues to this day. Around 13,000 people died in the 1998/99 conflict and around 4,000 are considered missing. Thousands of victims have since been identified. However, around 1600 people have still disappeared. New mass graves are constantly being discovered - with evidence that is shocking: bodies have been moved, destroyed or burned to cover up crimes.

A grueling search for certainty

The investigation is laborious and is often politically blocked. Important information is missing, for example from military archives. At the same time, forensic scientists face an enormous challenge: many remains are so badly damaged that identification can take years - if it succeeds at all. Hundreds of unsolved cases are stored in laboratories.

A life on hold

For the relatives, this means one thing above all: a life on hold. All that remains for them is the hope of finding clarity at some point. And at least a place where they can grieve.

The video shows what this search looks like today - and why it becomes a burden that lasts for decades for many.

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