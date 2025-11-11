In "Das Leben der Wünsche", Matthias Schweighöfer has to face the dark side of his desires. He tells blue News what little things he wishes for in real life - and what filming with his partner Ruby O. Fee was like.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "The Life of Wishes", Felix, played by Matthias Schweighöfer, meets a mysterious stranger who offers him three wishes.

The movie takes the audience on an emotional journey to the deepest human needs.

Schweighöfer is joined by his partner Ruby O. Fee , Benno Fürmann and Henry Hübchen in supporting roles. Show more

What if all our wishes suddenly became reality - even those that lie hidden deep within us? This question is at the heart of "The Life of Wishes", a fantastic love story starring Matthias Schweighöfer.

Felix is at the end of his rope, both privately and professionally. When a mysterious stranger offers him three wishes, his life seems to take a turn for the better with a single sentence - until his darkest desires come to light. An emotional adventure about longing, temptation and the search for true happiness.

blue News met Matthias Schweighöfer at the Zurich Film Festival at the end of September. In the video interview, you can find out what practical things he would wish for, whether he has a lucky charm and how filming went with his partner Ruby O. Fee.

"The Life of Wishes" runs from November 13, 2025 at blue Cinema.

