From TV presenter to manager and festival owner: Max Loong talks about his new role at the 21st ZFF, his connections in the Hollywood dream factory - and why the stars love traveling to Lake Zurich.

The 21st Zurich Film Festival, ZFF for short , takes place from September 25 to October 4

Presenter and entrepreneur Max Loong is the new co-owner of the festival. In an interview with blue News, the 45-year-old reveals why the ZFF is so popular with many Hollywood actors and actresses.

Stars such as Dakota Johnson , Russel Crowe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Wagner Moura, Colin Farrell, Alexander Skarsgård, James McAvoy, Matthias Schweighöfer and Anke Engelke are paying their respects to the ZFF this year. Show more

This year,Max Loong is not only the host on stage, but also co-owner of the Zurich Film Festival for the first time. What has changed for him?

"I want to play an active role in shaping it - the ZFF has what it takes to establish itself even more internationally," says the 45-year-old.

In an interview with blue News, Loong talks about his background in the hospitality and show industry, the special flair of the city of Zurich and why many international guests describe the ZFF as their favorite festival.

Personal attention for guests guarantees success

"With us, the stars are looked after personally from the very first moment - they really experience Zurich," says Max Loong.

No wonder stars like actress Kate Winslet not only walk the ZFF green carpet, but also take time out to go swimming in the Limmat.

Loong's personal highlight at this year's ZZF is the visit from Dakota Johnson: "I'm really looking forward to talking to her. She seems really likeable - and I watched some of her films again in advance."

Watch the video to find out why Till Schweiger provided plenty of laughs at the ZFF during the coronavirus pandemic, what Max Loong's ambitions are for the film festival - and what inspires him about the city of Zurich every year.

