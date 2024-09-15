Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on September 15. Royal expert Flavia Schlittler knows which star is invited and how many millions he will inherit. She makes an appeal to the royal.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry celebrates his 40th birthday on September 15 with a gigantic party in his adopted home of California. "Blick" royal expert Flavia Schlittler knows which celebrities are on Meghan and Harry's guest list.

Schlittler also tells us how many millions Prince Harry will inherit on his 40th birthday and how his finances are doing.

The palace connoisseur launches an appeal to Prince Harry: "May he forgive those who have wronged him." This would help him make peace with himself. Show more

Happy birthday, Prince Harry! The world's most headline-grabbing royal celebrates his 40th birthday on September 15, 2024. All the best!

blue News spoke to "Blick" royal expert Flavia Schlittler about the illustrious guests at his birthday party and whether his family - above all dad King Charles and brother Prince William - will be congratulating Harry.

In the interview, Flavia Schlittler also talks about his wealth and whether there is any truth to the rumors about Prince Harry returning to his old home in England.

Flavia Schlittler has a piece of advice for Prince Harry on his birthday: "May he forgive those who have wronged him."

