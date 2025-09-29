Colin Farrell and Swiss director Edward Berger present their film "Ballad of a Small Player" at the ZFF. In an interview, they talk about a special visit to the sauna and a dip in Lake Zurich.

In "Ballad of a Small Player" by Swiss-Austrian director Edward Berger, Colin Farrell plays a gambling addict who wants to pay off his debts in the casinos of Macau.

The Irish actor will be presented with the Golden Icon Award at the European premiere at the Zurich Film Festival.

blue News met Farrell and Berger on the Green Carpet and spoke to them about Chinese culture in film and their impressions of Switzerland. Show more

A special relationship has developed between the Zurich Film Festival and Edward Berger. This is the third time that the successful Swiss-Austrian director has presented a new film at the ZFF. In 2022, he presented his Oscar-winning anti-war drama "Nothing New in the West" here. Last year, his Oscar-nominated Vatican thriller "Conclave" celebrated its European premiere at the ZFF.

In his latest work, "Ballad of a Small Player", Berger deals with gambling addiction - and with Chinese culture, as his film is set in Macau. Colin Farrell plays Lord Doyle, who is always smartly dressed and smoking cigars in the casinos there. In reality, however, his mental state is far removed from his confident demeanor.

He is heavily in debt at home and is now trying to find the money in Macau to pay off his debts. However, he has not reckoned with the private detective Cynthia (Tilda Swinton) who has been assigned to him. The only person who can muster a certain amount of understanding for Doyle is the charming casino operator Dao Ming. With her support, he hopes to find a way out of the mess.

Operetta-like production in the "Asian Las Vegas"

"Ballad of a Small Player" is a visual firework display that depicts the city of Macau in an impressive, colorful and loud way. The aesthetics and lively staging lend the film a theatrical, even operetta-like quality.

Dramaturgically, "Ballad of a Small Player" is not entirely convincing. The final phase is largely predictable and some moments of the story are patchy and not really comprehensible.

Apart from that, Farrell's performance as a gambling addict is phenomenal. Excessive and wild, he seems obsessed with making up for his losses. The interplay with Swinton contains some wonderfully curious moments.

blue News met Berger and Farrell for an interview on the green carpet at the European premiere of "Ballad of a Small Player". In addition to Chinese culture, a visit to the sauna and a dip in Lake Zurich were also on the agenda.

There are currently no plans to release "Ballad of a Small Player" in Swiss cinemas. The Netflix production will be available to watch on the streaming platform from October 29.

