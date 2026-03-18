Dr. Jessica Delgado (Collien Ulmen Fernandes) is surprised by the musical talent of her captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen) in the "Traumschiff" episode Bora Bora. Bild: Dirk Bartling/ZDF/dpa (Archivbild)

Collien Fernandes has been in front of the camera as Dr. Jessica Delgado for ZDF's "Traumschiff" since 2021. Now the actress has opened up about an embarrassing slip-up - a filming mistake that probably hardly anyone has noticed so far.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Collien Fernandes reveals that many scenes on the "Traumschiff" are not filmed in the locations shown.

She noticed an embarrassing filming mistake in the episode "Traumschiff Afrika": Despite the announced arrival in Africa, icebergs can suddenly be seen in the background.

The blunder apparently went largely unnoticed by both the audience and the production and has only now been made public. Show more

Actress Collien Fernandes (44) gave a glimpse behind the scenes of the ZDF "Traumschiff" in the TV talk show "Kölner Treff" - and cleared up an illusion in the process: many scenes are not filmed in the locations shown on TV.

Particularly curious: a filming mistake that apparently nobody noticed. "I have to spoil something that, absurdly, nobody noticed," says Fernandes with a laugh and reveals: "I'm watching 'Traumschiff Afrika'. It's announced that we're arriving tomorrow - and suddenly I see icebergs in the background."

She is amazed that the filming mistake has not yet been discovered.

Fernandes goes on to say that ZDF regularly receives complaints from "Traumschiff" viewers - only this slip-up apparently slipped through completely. "Kölner Treff" presenter Micky Beisenherz takes it with humor and says that Fernandes' attention to detail is obvious: "You're a fundamentally correct person - it speaks for you that you noticed that."

He then jibes at his TV colleague Florian Silbereisen: "Silbereisen didn't notice." Fernandes promptly defends him: "Yes, but he was also looking in the direction of Valentina Pahde - the iceberg was behind him."

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