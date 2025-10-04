On the Siang River in north-eastern India, several dams threaten to destroy the lives of thousands of indigenous people. For the indigenous Adi people, it is a matter of life and death. Find out why in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you India and China are fighting over the hydropower of the Himalayas and control of the rivers there.

Mega dams threaten villages, fields and the culture of the Adi people. The Adi ethnic group is one of the largest groups of Adivasi, the indigenous people of India.

There is a strategic power struggle behind power generation and flood protection. Show more

India and China are in a race for water on the Siang River in the Himalayas.

While China is building the gigantic Yarlung-Tsangpo project upstream in Tibet, India is planning a mega dam on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh.

Flood protection versus geopolitics

Officially, the two mega dams are for flood protection and power generation. In reality, however, the structures are part of a geopolitical move to secure control over the vital rivers.

Power games at the expense of the Adi

For the indigenous Adi people in Arunachal Pradesh, the two mega dams pose an existential threat. According to the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), 40 villages along the Siang River could be affected. 27 of them would be completely flooded and a further 13 would lose their fields.

Up to 100,000 people from the Adi community would lose their livelihoods.

Our video explainer shows how the race for the Himalayan river is developing and what consequences it could have for the indigenous people of India.