Marina Bay City is to be built on this paradisiacal coast. Image: dpa The region is still pristine and undeveloped. Image: dpa Lombok is still considered an insider tip by many. Image: dpa Coconut palms still line the beautiful coast - soon a smart city is to be built here. Image: dpa Lombok, which is still idyllic in many places, is Bali's neighboring island. Image: dpa Komodo dragons are officially classified as "endangered". (archive picture) Image: dpa Buwun Mas is still an idyllic village. Image: dpa

Indonesia wants to repeat its Bali success: A smart city is being built on the neighboring island of Lombok, and luxury villas in the realm of the monitor lizards are planned in the Komodo archipelago. How far can tourism go?

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Lombok, "Marina Bay City" is a mega project that is set to bring tourism on a grand scale.

In Komodo National Park, plans for luxury resorts in the habitat of the monitor lizards are causing protests.

Experts warn of the consequences for nature, culture and local communities. Show more

From the hills above the fishing village of Buwun Mas on Lombok, the view sweeps over the turquoise sea, small islands and coconut palms. Children run barefoot along dusty paths, fishermen mend their nets. Hardly anything has changed here for generations. But now life on the partly untouched island - the direct neighbor of the hopelessly overcrowded vacation island of Bali - could change in one fell swoop.

Marina Bay City has recently been built on 149 hectares of coastal land in a prime location - a project costing one billion dollars (850 million euros), which Australian investors are already touting as the "Miami of Indonesia". It is due to be completed in ten years. A marina, luxury villas, hotels and leisure facilities are planned - a leap into the world of mass tourism, from which the idyllic Buwun Mas has so far been far removed. This is arousing both skepticism and optimism among the local population.

"In the past, investors just bought land and then left it lying fallow," says village chief Rochidi. "Now they are really building. We hope that our people can find work and benefit." The mixture of hope and concern has characterized many communities on Lombok since the government wanted to establish the island in the lee of Bali as a new tourism magnet.

David versus Goliath

The Mandalika resort in the south has brought MotoGP races and streams of visitors, but also disputes over land rights and compensation. Around the nearby horseshoe-shaped bay of Tanjung Ann with its beautiful beach, residents have long been fighting against the demolition of their surf schools, restaurants and small stores - the eternal battle of David versus Goliath, i.e. between small local operators and large hotel chains.

Lombok is still considered an insider tip by many. Marina Bay City/Lombok/dpa

In Buwun Mas, the investors promise sustainability: solar-powered vehicles, waste recycling systems and fair jobs for the locals. "We are not just creating construction site jobs, but long-term prospects," says the project's managing director, Adrian Campbell. This includes lucrative jobs for the locals: "The people here know that we bring prosperity and create future jobs," emphasizes the Australian.

Previously an insider tip for backpackers

Many islanders vacillate between concern and optimism. Lombok, just half an hour's flight from Bali, has been lagging behind its famous neighbor for decades. While millions of holidaymakers flock to Bali's beaches every year, visiting temples and rice terraces or booking yoga retreats, Lombok has often remained a side note - an insider tip for backpackers and surfers.

Critics, however, warn of the consequences of the mega-project: "High-rise buildings are an eyesore and will destroy Lombok. They should be banned. Please learn from the experiences in Bali and Mykonos!" commented one reader under an article about Marina Bay City in the newspaper "The Bali Sun". Another emphasized that in the end, local politicians and the licensing authorities would only enrich themselves: "They get exactly what they want: Money. And they will stop at nothing to get it."

Parallels with Mallorca and the Canary Islands

This brings back memories of debates that are also familiar from European vacation paradises: in Mallorca, where small fincas are disappearing under pressure from large hotel chains, or in the Canary Islands, where locals are demonstrating against Airbnb overcrowding. On Lombok, too, there is great concern that the village communities will end up empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's tourism is booming again after the pandemic. The government expects the industry to contribute around 5.5 percent to the economic output of the world's largest island nation by 2025 - around 68 billion euros. Domestic tourism is growing particularly strongly, but international visitor numbers could also soon break previous records.

Buwun Mas is still an idyllic village. Ahmad Pathoni/dpa

In the province of West Nusa Tenggara, where Lombok is located, the authorities hope to welcome a total of 2.5 million tourists this year. The attractions range from the coral reefs of the Gili Islands to the waterfalls in the center of Lombok. The island's international airport has been expanded to handle seven million passengers a year and new flights, including from Malaysia.

Controversial project in the realm of the Komodo dragons

Meanwhile, 400 kilometers to the east, a similar debate has flared up - where Indonesia's most famous prehistoric creatures live: the Komodo dragons.

On the small island of Padar, part of the Unesco World Heritage Site Komodo National Park since 1991, another planned mega-resort is causing outrage. A company wants to build hundreds of villas, restaurants, a spa and even a wedding chapel there - in the middle of the habitat of the world's largest living lizards. "Padar Island is not a playground for investors," criticized activist Astra Tandang at a demonstration in Jakarta.

Environmental experts warn that the construction work could disturb the sensitive fauna. A study by Bogor Agricultural University points to overlaps with the breeding and feeding grounds of monitor lizards.

Lombok, which is still idyllic in many places, is Bali's neighboring island. Ahmad Pathoni/dpa

The government assures that no concrete castles may be built and only temporary structures would be permitted. But there is a great deal of skepticism - not least because plans for a "Jurassic Park" project on the neighboring island of Rinca caused head-shaking around the world back in 2020. Back then, heavy trucks rolled through the national park - in the immediate vicinity of some of the last 3,500 Komodo dragons, which are classified as "endangered" on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In the end, the announced theme park became just a visitor platform and a few stores.

The fact that this unique landscape is now once again being discussed for tourist development is not only electrifying for Indonesia. For travelers from all over the world, the question arises as to how far tourism projects can go - and whether the balancing act between conservation and development can succeed. Or whether what one Indonesian commentator predicted on the internet will become the sad truth: "Let's just spoil the landscape here like Bali and then move on to the next island and the next until they're all finished."