Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together. The actress shared the news with her fans on Instagram. It's Fox's fourth child and Kelly's second.

Megan Fox has announced the happy news of her new pregnancy on Instagram.

The 38-year-old actress shared a picture of a positive pregnancy test with the message: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

Another picture shows Fox naked, doused in black paint, while holding her belly. This post is currently the only one on her Instagram profile.

Looking back on a difficult time

A year ago, Fox made it public that she and her husband Machine Gun Kelly had suffered a miscarriage. In an interview with "Good Morning America", she said: "I've never experienced anything like this in my life. I have three children, so it was very difficult for both of us."

Those children are from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The relationship between Fox and the rapper began in 2020 on the set of the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico, shortly after Fox broke up with Green.

The couple got engaged in early 2022, which Kelly announced in his Instagram story with the words "She said yes". At the beginning of last year, however, there was speculation about possible problems in their relationship.

