A year ago, Fox made it public that she and her husband Machine Gun Kelly had suffered a miscarriage. In an interview with "Good Morning America", she said: "I've never experienced anything like this in my life. I have three children, so it was very difficult for both of us."
Those children are from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter from a previous relationship.
The relationship between Fox and the rapper began in 2020 on the set of the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico, shortly after Fox broke up with Green.
The couple got engaged in early 2022, which Kelly announced in his Instagram story with the words "She said yes". At the beginning of last year, however, there was speculation about possible problems in their relationship.