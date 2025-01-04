Duchess Meghan's series "With Love, Meghan" will be released on Netflix on January 15. Netflix/PA Media/dpa

In the new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan", the Duchess gives cooking and gardening tips in a homely atmosphere. But the setting is not her own luxurious kitchen.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 15, Duchess Meghan's new series "With Love, Meghan" starts on Netflix.

In it, the 43-year-old gives valuable cooking, gardening and hosting tips. With great attention to detail.

The trailer shows the Duchess appearing with a lot of luxury, which doesn't please all fans.

According to the Daily Mail, the show was not filmed in the Sussexes' home, but in the neighbors' house. Show more

Meghan Markle's (43) Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" starts on January 15. As a preview, the Duchess shared a trailer on her Instagram profile as part of her spellbound social media return.

As the clip reveals, viewers can look forward to tips on cooking and garden design. Netflix itself announces the show with the following words: "Feel at Home with Meghan".

But "With Love, Meghan" doesn't quite hit the mark. As reported by the Daily Mail, fans are not given a private insight into her home. Instead, Prince Harry's wife (40) stands at the neighbors' stove.

Filming did not take place at Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's home

A magnificent villa in Montecito, worth around 5.6 million francs, was rented for the filming. This villa provides an impressive backdrop that reflects the Sussexes' luxurious lifestyle, but without giving a direct insight into their own home.

According to the Daily Mail, the property is only around three kilometers away from the home, which costs the equivalent of around 12.5 million francs, where Duchess Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3).

The kitchen of the 4500 square meter villa for the show is equipped with high-quality appliances, including a stove worth the equivalent of around 17,000 francs and cooking pots worth around 700 francs. Will the recipes that the Duchess prepares for and with her guests, such as actresses Mindy Kaling (45) and Abigail Spencer (43), also succeed in less opulent kitchens?

The luxurious décor of Duchess Meghan's series is not only met with approval online. For many, the setting seems far removed from reality. US journalist Meghan McCain writes on X: "All of this is (...) off the wall. There have been two terrorist attacks in two days, major wars are raging and Americans can't afford to buy food. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now. This concept is ill-advised."

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing.



Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

Glamorous outfits and accessories

It's not just the setting that oozes luxury; Duchess Meghan's elegant outfits, which can be seen in the trailer, are also a testament to opulence. For example, the 43-year-old wears a dress by Emilia Wickstead alongside Mindy Kaling that costs around 1,000 francs.

The accessories worn by the Duchess are particularly striking: a bracelet by Ariel Gordon for around 5,000 francs, another by Cartier for almost 7,500 francs and a Cartier watch for the equivalent of around 22,500 francs. These luxurious details lend the series a special glamor, but are a thorn in the side of some fans. "Who cooks in white clothes and such expensive jewelry? That's more than ridiculous," says one follower. And someone else wrote: "Just another flop."

But some of the things Duchess Meghan is wearing are gifts or she has already worn - not everything is new. And one thing is clear: the mother of two looks beautiful and glamorous in her outfits, adding flair to the production and demonstrating attention to detail, which plays an important role in the show.

Feeling at home with Meghan in someone else's house? It will take some getting used to for many. In any case, many fans are already looking forward to the production. "Can hardly wait. I need cookbooks, cooking shows, gardening shows, etc.", someone commented. And another user says: "Now I believe in magic."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department