The new Netflix series Duchess Meghan is to be launched at the beginning of March. Meanwhile, her father-in-law Charles and his wife Camilla are teaming up with Amazon.

The Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" is set to launch on March 4. According to the British media, King Charles is now teaming up with the US streaming service Amazon for a new documentary.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Duchess Meghan's new Netflix series is set to launch on March 4. In it, the 43-year-old joins other celebrities to give tips on cooking, gardening and hosting.

Meanwhile, her father-in-law King Charles has decided not to leave the royal streaming business to his son Harry and his wife in future.

According to the British magazine "Hello", Amazon Prime Video recently began filming a documentary about the monarch's commitment to the environment. Show more

"What my foul-mouthed son Harry and his wife Meghan can do, I've been doing for a long time." Or are British royals not allowed to harbor such unpleasant thoughts?

Either way, King Charles also wants to have a say in the royal streaming business in future, now that Harry and Meghan have been working with Netflix for some time.

According to the British magazine "Hello", Amazon Prime Video is to produce a documentary about the 76-year-old monarch's "philosophy of harmony". The plan is for the film to be broadcast in late 2025 or early 2026.

Filming has already begun

Filming is said to have already begun these days at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, Scotland. This is the headquarters of Charles' charity "The King's Foundation", which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

According to "Hello", the documentary focuses on the King's long-standing commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

Rethinking the royal family's media policy?

Buckingham Palace's decision to realize the documentary with a US streaming service is seen in the British media as a change in royal media policy.

In the past, the royal family's documentaries have largely focused on major media events such as weddings or coronations. On the other hand, the collaboration has so far mainly relied on domestic TV channels such as the BBC or ITV.

