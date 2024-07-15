A relationship never really formed between Kate and Meghan, says royal expert Ingrid Seward. And the Princess of Wales had her figured out even before the wedding. Keystone

Princess Kate is said to have "noticed the warning signs in Meghan's behavior". She had already noticed this before the wedding to Prince Harry, a royal expert claims.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meghan didn't want to take a back seat to Kate, leading to tensions.

A row over Charlotte's wedding dress left Kate in tears - Meghan claimed the opposite on Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex's own insecurities ensured that she perceived every gesture from the Royal family as disdainful, says one Royal expert. Show more

"Meghan hated playing second fiddle to Kate," says the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine. Ingrid Seward is certain that the Princess of Wales had already figured out Harry's future wife before the wedding.

Kate had tried to find a common denominator, to get along with her - but "the warning signs" were very strong before the wedding.

Harry longed for a wife and Kate also wanted him to be happy - but there was an argument between her and Meghan before the wedding ceremony. An argument that ended in tears for Kate. As Seward reports, it was about Princess Charlotte's dress. Meghan is said to have had demands about how William and Kate's daughter should appear at the wedding.

"What Meghan wants, Meghan gets"

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan told of the opposite: Kate had made her cry.

The Queen is also said to have warned Harry about the behavior and attitude of his future wife. The trigger was the bride's tiara, which was originally supposed to be adorned with emeralds. When the Sussexes were told that this was impossible, "they were very unhappy", according to Seward.

Royal author Robert Jobson confirmed this to The Sun. Harry had told the servants: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

However, there was obviously no feud between Meghan and Kate - but the Duchess of Sussex had no desire to be overshadowed by Kate and William. With the "reserve son", while Kate had secured the "number 1".

Seward puts this down to the fact that Meghan was very insecure about her status within the family: "She perceived everything as disdainful."

Almost no words exchanged with each other

Meghan and Kate's joint appearances - for example at Wimbledon 2019 - always looked great and happy from the outside. Oprah said this in an interview with the Sussexes. Meghan: "It's never what it looks like. I've never been lonelier than when I was in the Royal family."

Despite making a few appearances together, Kate and Meghan's relationship has always been described as "polite but distant". They have exchanged almost no words with each other during photo shoots.

For better or worse, the opaque feud died down in 2020 when Meghan and Harry resigned from their royal duties and emigrated to Santa Barbara in the USA. They are also raising their two children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) there.

