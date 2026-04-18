Meghan Markle attended a mental health event in Melbourne during her trip to Australia. There, she spoke about how she has often been the target of hostility.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a mental health event in Melbourne, Meghan Markle reported that she had been bullied online every day for years and was at times "the most hated person in the world".

Despite the hostility, she has not let it get her down and continues to go her own way.

Prince Harry supports a social media ban for under-16s in Australia on the same trip and calls the decision a strong sign of responsibility and leadership. Show more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a trip to Australia. There, the 44-year-old attended a mental health event with her husband Prince Harry (41).

At the event organized by the Batyr organization at Swinburne University of Technology, Meghan Markle spoke to young people about bullying and hate online. She said that she has often suffered from hostility: "For ten years now, every single day for ten years, I've been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the world".

But she has not let it get her down and says she is "still here", adds Meghan.

Prince Harry thinks social media ban is good

Prince Harry supports the planned social media ban for under-16s in Australia and describes the decision as "epic". He sees it as a clear sign of responsibility and political leadership. His statement came during a roundtable discussion in which he commented on the impact of social media.

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