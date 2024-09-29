Made famous as an actress: Duchess Meghan. Former staff at the British palace don't have a good word to say about her. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Meghan Markle allegedly "shouted at a florist over the phone". This is reported by a former employee of the royal palace.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meghan Markle allegedly shouted at a florist during a 30-minute phone call after details of her flower bouquet leaked online.

According to a source, Markle often treats her staff badly, leading to many retailers no longer wanting to work with her.

Markle's team denies the allegations, while some of her staff call her the "best boss ever". Show more

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have shouted on the phone for 30 minutes. At the other end of the line was a florist selling cut flower arrangements.

According to The Sun, the background to Meghan's anger was a faux pas by the florist: they had leaked details of the bouquet for the royal online.

The source says: "If you worked for them, you were often treated like dirt. More so if you were a dealer of any sort." Most people no longer wanted to work with her - even if she was a prestigious client.

The statement comes at a bad time for Meghan Markle, as she was recently dubbed a "dictator in high heels". The Sun also insists on the accusations that she is unstable and has "psychotic moments".

Markle's team naturally denies these statements - even if they come from former and current employees of the Duchess. Five of her employees described her as the "best boss ever" - after all.

More from the entertainment department