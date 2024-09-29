The Duchess of Sussex is said to have shouted on the phone for 30 minutes. At the other end of the line was a florist selling cut flower arrangements.
According to The Sun, the background to Meghan's anger was a faux pas by the florist: they had leaked details of the bouquet for the royal online.
The source says: "If you worked for them, you were often treated like dirt. More so if you were a dealer of any sort." Most people no longer wanted to work with her - even if she was a prestigious client.