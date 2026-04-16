Meghan Markle took part in a popular TV show during her current stay in Australia. However, fans of the show are not at all thrilled.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meghan Markle is appearing as a guest judge on "MasterChef Australia" during her visit to Australia, which was announced by the broadcaster as a special appearance. The episode is scheduled to air on April 19.

Many fans of the cooking show criticized the decision and doubted Markle's qualifications as a judge. On social media, some call the appearance a "laughing stock" and damaging to the show's credibility.

At the same time, there are also positive voices who find her performance likeable. In addition to the TV show, Meghan and Prince Harry also visited a children's hospital during their four-day stay. Show more

It's no secret that Meghan Markle loves to cook. In her Netflix format "With Love, Meghan", the 44-year-old regularly shows herself preparing a wide variety of dishes. But does that qualify her to judge the participants' kitchen skills on a cooking show?

One Australian broadcaster certainly seems to think so. On Wednesday, Channel 10 surprisingly announced that Meghan Markle would appear as a guest judge on "MasterChef Australia".

In the popular show, amateur chefs compete against each other in various challenges and have to prove their culinary skills. The jury usually consists of renowned top chefs and restaurateurs from Australia or other countries.

Is Markle enough of a "foodie" for a role on the judging panel?

"We welcome someone super special to the 'MasterChef' kitchen. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is making a special guest appearance this season as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018," Channel 10 wrote about the engagement on Instagram, also describing Meghan Markle as a "passionate foodie".

However, many fans of the cooking show are less than enthusiastic about the Duchess's planned guest role. Some express criticism on social media and see the credibility of the show called into question.

Numerous users deny Meghan Markle's suitability as a judge and believe the format would become a "laughing stock". The production has turned a once beloved show "into a farce", one user harshly concludes, and some even announce that they no longer want to watch the show.

Meghan Markle is set to appear on MasterChef Australia 🫢



How lucky for Australians to have the opportunity to watch her live as she takes pretzels from one bag & puts them into another.



Is that the challenge? Well, we haven’t actually seen any cooking.

This is hilarious! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OjbFErhPbQ — Hanz (@fashionistaera) April 15, 2026

But there is also support for the "Suits" actress. Some fans like Meghan Markle's stay in Australia and are following her visit with great joy.

Meghan Markle is currently on a four-day visit to Australia with Prince Harry. The couple have already visited a children's hospital to pay a visit to the young patients there. Meghan Markle apparently also used her time on the island for her appearance on "MasterChef Australia". The episode with her will be broadcast on Sunday, April 19.

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