Meghan Markle is starting anew. At least on her Instagram account, which is now only written as "meghan". The Duchess has so far posted a video celebrating the new year. KEYSTONE

Meghan Markle is starting 2025 with a fresh social media strategy and a new Instagram channel that is already generating a lot of interest.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meghan Markle launches 2025 with a new Instagram channel and presents herself independently on social media for the first time.

A single video in which Meghan writes "2025" in the sand conveys a light-hearted and positive new start.

The account already has over 630,000 followers and is attracting a great deal of public interest. Show more

Meghan Markle starts 2025 with an unexpected step into the world of social media. After a turbulent 2024, which was characterized by challenges, she now seems determined to shape her online presence herself. Her new Instagram channel marks the beginning of this change.

In the second half of last year, it was noticeable that Meghan and Prince Harry were increasingly going their separate ways. They no longer appeared together at important events, preferring to make their appearances alone. This trend continues now that Meghan has her own Instagram account.

The impression of a new beginning

The new account, simply called "meghan", contains just one video so far. In this clip, Meghan walks along the beach in a casual outfit and writes "2025" in the sand. Without any further explanations or captions, she lets the video speak for itself and gives the impression of a new beginning, which is intended to be positive and carefree.

The strategy seems to be working, as the mysterious video has already aroused the curiosity of many. The number of her followers is growing rapidly and has already passed the 630,000 mark. It looks like Meghan is off to a successful start in 2025 with her new approach.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More from the Entertainment section