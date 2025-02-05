Duchess Meghan went all out to bring joy to a teenage girl who lost her home in the devastating Los Angeles fires. Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish have teamed up to bring special joy to a 15-year-old girl who lost her home in a Los Angeles fire.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a visit to Altadena, Duchess Meghan met a teenager who lost her home in the Los Angeles fires and had to leave behind her beloved Billie Eilish T-shirt.

Meghan contacted the singer via Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who then sent a package of signed merchandise for the girl.

In an Instagram post, the Duchess thanked everyone involved. Show more

Duchess Meghan (43) and Billie Eilish (23) give a teenage girl who lost everything in the devastating fires in Los Angeles an unforgettable surprise.

In an Instagram post on February 4, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she had tried to reach out to the nine-time Grammy winner to ask her for a favor. This comes after Duchess Meghan was in Altadena with her husband, Prince Harry, 40, about two or three weeks ago, visiting a community where all the houses were in ruins, as she recounts in her video.

Duchess Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles and now lives in Montecito, met a mother and her daughter there who were assessing the damage to their home. As the 43-year-old explained in a conversation, the daughter had left her T-shirt, which she had received at a Billie Eilish concert, in the washing machine or dryer during the evacuation.

Help from Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Although Duchess Meghan didn't know Billie Eilish personally, she pulled out all the stops to surprise the girl with a new T-shirt. Thanks to the help of Adam Levine (45) and his wife Behati Prinsloo (36), the Duchess managed to contact the musician, who then sent a package of signed fan merchandise.

"I'm going to send an email to her mother now. I just wanted to share this with you," the Duchess says in the recording.

In her Instagram video, Duchess Meghan expressed her heartfelt thanks to Billie Eilish and everyone who helped - and emphasized the importance of supporting those affected by the fires. "Let's continue to support those affected by the wildfires in California," the Duchess wrote under the video.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

