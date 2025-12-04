Duchess Meghan's father had to undergo emergency surgery. Archive image: Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess Meghan, had to undergo emergency surgery and is currently in intensive care. According to his son, another urgent procedure is imminent. He has had no contact with his daughter since 2018.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess Meghan, underwent emergency surgery following a medical emergency in the Philippines and is in intensive care.

According to his family, his life was in acute danger: another operation to remove a blood clot is imminent.

Markle has already had several serious health setbacks and has been living in seclusion in the Philippines for some time. Show more

Thomas Markle, the 81-year-old father of Duchess Meghan, was admitted to intensive care due to a medical emergency. According to his son Thomas Jr., he was taken to a hospital in the Philippines the day before yesterday after falling seriously ill at home.

Today, Markle underwent an operation lasting around three hours. He is currently still in intensive care. According to his son, he is now facing a further operation to remove a blood clot.

Thomas Markle Jr. "I ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts"

Thomas Markle Jr. told the British newspaper "Daily Mail" that he had taken his father to a local hospital in the Philippines, where doctors determined after several examinations that "his life was in imminent danger".

Duchess Meghan's father is in poor health. Instagram

"We were taken with blue lights to a larger hospital in the city center," Markle Jr. continued. "My father had emergency surgery there." He also made an appeal to the public: "I ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts".

Thomas Markle has repeatedly struggled with health problems in recent years. Even before his daughter Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, he suffered two heart attacks. This was followed by a serious stroke in 2022, which left him unable to speak for several months.

His daughter Samantha suspects that his health has also deteriorated due to the psychological pressure of recent years.

"He's a strong man, but he's been through a lot," she said. "I pray he has enough strength to get through this. My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake - I hope he can get through this too."

Thomas Markle appreciates the peace and quiet in the Philippines

Meghan's father spoke openly about his reasons for moving from California back in January. "I traveled to this part of the world as a young man. The people are friendly, open and respectful of their elders. It's a place full of culture and beauty."

He continued, "At 80, it's time to go to a place where people are welcoming and I can live a calmer, friendlier life. In Southeast Asia, the medical care is good, life is comparatively cheap, the people are friendly and the food is healthy. But above all, I just want peace."

