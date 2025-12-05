Meghan Markle and her father have not been in contact for a long time.

Duchess Meghan's father had to undergo emergency surgery: Thomas Markle's lower leg was amputated. His family is shaking for him, but there is still no word from Meghan.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Markle has had part of his leg removed in an emergency operation - his condition is considered critical.

Doctors warn that the next few days are crucial, as the risk of infection is high.

Thomas Markle's health has taken a dramatic turn for the worse. As confirmed by his family, the 81-year-old had to have part of his lower leg amputated in an urgent operation. A blood clot had previously abruptly blocked the blood flow, necessitating immediate surgery.

His son Thomas Markle Jr. describes how the situation escalated within a few hours: "First his foot turned blue, then black. We had to act immediately." He took his father to a local hospital, where examinations revealed that the lower leg could no longer be saved.

The operation took around three hours. Although the operation was successful, the doctors in charge are talking about a delicate phase. "The next few days are crucial. We have to make sure that the wound heals well and that no infection develops," said the medical team. At his age, the condition can change quickly

No contact between Meghan and her father

There has been radio silence between Thomas Markle and his daughter Meghan since 2018. This was triggered by staged paparazzi photos shortly before the wedding to Prince Harry and numerous interviews in which Markle revealed private details about family life. He later even tried to enforce his right to see his grandchildren in court.

Thomas Markle has suffered several serious health setbacks, including heart attacks and a stroke that left him temporarily unable to speak. He has been living in seclusion in the Philippines for some time now.

Meghan herself has not yet responded to the new stroke of fate. She is currently only promoting the Christmas special of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" on her social channels.

The family is now hoping for a stable recovery for the 81-year-old. "He's a fighter," says his daughter Samantha, "but he's been through a lot. We all hope he has the strength to get through this crisis too."