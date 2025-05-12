Duchess Meghan's relationship with her half-brother has been strained for some time. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

Meghan Markle's half-brother is working on a book to refute accounts of their childhood. Thomas Markle Jr. has often criticized the Duchess of Sussex in the past.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan Markle's half-brother, is planning a tell-all book about their childhood.

Although he emphasizes that he is not interested in money, he hopes for further projects based on the book.

The Duchess of Sussex's relationship with her half-brother has been strained for some time. Show more

The half-brother of Duchess Meghan Markle (43), Thomas Markle Jr., wants to publish a tell-all book about Meghan, as reported by the Mirror.

In it, the 58-year-old wants to write about the childhood of Prince Harry's wife (40) and refute her account of her childhood.

Thomas Markle Jr. has repeatedly criticized his half-sister and described the comments about her childhood in the Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" as "nonsensical".

Thomas Markle Jr: "The book will be good"

Although he is not interested in money, Markle Jr. admitted to the Mirror that a financial cushion from the sale would be "nice".

His aim, he said, was to use the book to create a basis for further projects. "When the book is read, the documentary will follow," he says. And: "It's almost finished. It's going to be good."

Thomas Markle Jr. is currently looking after his and Meghan's father in the Philippines. The 80-year-old has had two heart attacks and a stroke in recent years.

The relationship between Meghan and her paternal family has been strained for some time.

Contact with her father is said to have broken off before Meghan's wedding in 2018. Meghan and Harry's children Archie (6) and Lilibet (3) have reportedly never met him.

