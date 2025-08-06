Mel Gibson was not only accused of anti-Semitic tendencies after the filming of "The Passion of the Christ", the film was also criticized as a bloodthirsty horror film. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Mel Gibson recently made his comeback as a director after almost ten years with the thriller "Flight Risk". Now he is announcing two sequels to his "Passion of the Christ" for 2027.

More than two decades after "The Passion of the Christ", Mel Gibson (69) wants to release two new films about Jesus in the spring of 2027. The long-planned directorial work "The Resurrection Of The Christ" is now to be released as a two-parter, Hollywood studio Lionsgate announced on Instagram - Part 1 on Good Friday (March 26, 2027) and Part 2 forty days later on Ascension Day (May 6, 2027). Gibson's planned examination of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a sequel to his controversial crucifixion film - originally titled "The Passion of the Christ" - from 2004.

Criticism of crucifixion film

Gibson, who directed and co-wrote the script, brought Jim Caviezel in front of the camera to play Jesus. The film about the last hours of Jesus' life was considered anti-Semitic by many and criticized for its depiction of violence.

Gibson, a devout Catholic, allegedly financed the film, which is in Hebrew, Aramaic and Latin, out of his own pocket for 30 million dollars. It grossed more than 610 million dollars at the global box office, a commercial sensation for a subtitled film that was only approved for adults due to its brutality.

Shooting will probably start this year

According to the Hollywood Reporter, filming for the sequels is expected to begin in Europe this year. Gibson had expressed his desire to get Caviezel back in front of the camera in previous interviews. Lionsgate chairman Adam Fogelson announced the studio's involvement in May, praising Gibson as "one of the greatest directors".

Gibson brought the thriller "Flight Risk" with Mark Wahlberg to cinemas in February. It had been almost ten years since he directed the war epic "Hacksaw Ridge", for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Director in 2017. In 1996, Gibson had won two Oscars for the historical epic "Braveheart" - in the best director and best film categories.