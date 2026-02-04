The First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump, at the premiere of her film "Melania" at the Kennedy Center in Washington. (January 29, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Amazon has released Melania Trump's documentary about herself. It is not yet showing in Switzerland, our correspondent sat down in the movie theater in San Francisco - and is as baffled as ever.

The film follows Melania Trump as she "copes with the complexities of her life" in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration in January last year, while also "caring for her family".

Amazon is said to have paid 40 million dollars for the film rights - of which Melanie Trump received 28 million dollars.

For unknown reasons, the film will not be shown in cinemas in Switzerland, but will soon be streamed on Amazon Prime.

"Everyone wants to know, so here it is", her voice can be heard off-screen at the beginning of "Melania", the new documentary by and with Melania Trump. The camera glides over turquoise water to a beach directly behind it: Mar-a-Lago in the golden sunlight. Melania Trump's high heels are brought into the frame as she gets into an SUV in front of a gate. Countless close-ups of her "heels", as Melania Trump calls them, follow, and soon the viewer wonders whether Melania Trump's footwear is more interesting than her personality. Or whether director Brett Ratner has a shoe fetish.

However, half of the audience (eight) present at the start of the movie in the San Francisco cinema don't even notice this opening scene. After a group selfie storm before the film starts, four female viewers have already left the multiplex's smallest movie theater (50 seats). I wonder if they were only here to boost the number of tickets sold, as it might not be enough to cart buses full of senior citizens in Republican parts of the country to the cinemas?

The strategy certainly seems to be working: In the first three days, the pseudo-documentary grossed a good 7 million dollars, significantly more than expected and than is usual for documentaries. However, these do not usually cost 40 million dollars, which Amazon Melania Trump's production company Muse Films is said to have paid for the rights - 28 million of which for the First Lady. They are also not marketed around the world with a further 35 million dollars and shown on thousands of screens.

Posters of the films that will be shown hang in the entrance to the AMC Metreon in San Francisco. "Melania" is missing. Image: Helene Laube

Buying the goodwill of the Trump administration

The record sum sometimes leads to accusations that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has bought the goodwill of Donald Trump and his government - above all the regulatory authorities - for himself and his widely ramified company. The Amazon MGM Studios logo shown in the opening credits with the roaring lion and the slogan "Ars Gratia Artis" (art for art's sake) has rarely seemed more ironic.

The material gain for the Trumps, who are even more unabashedly stuffing their pockets with billions in their second term of office, seems to be far more important than any benefit that "Melania" is able to provide the Trump government with as a propaganda vehicle. How else can one explain the fact that the subject of a documentary film reveals almost nothing about herself and resists any self-reflection?

The film offers "an unprecedented insight" into the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration in January last year, according to Melania Trump, who describes her film as an "intimate chronicle" of how she "copes with the complexity of her life" and "cares for her family". But the supposed look behind the glittering luxury scenes remains superficial. After 104 minutes of "Melania", you don't know much more about Melania Trump than you did at the beginning of the film.

No emotions, no reactions

There is also no moment in which the title character experiences anything like an emotional catharsis, hardly any scenes in which she shows emotion. Melania Trump alludes several times to her grief over the death of her mother in January 2024, but always remains stoic.

In a scene in which Aviva Siegel, a former Hamas hostage, visits Trump Tower to campaign for the release of her husband Keith Siegel, the Israeli woman degenerates into a prop in Melania Trump's film project. The encounter calls for empathy, but the First Lady turns it into a fashion moment by complimenting Siegel on her T-shirt, which features a picture of her imprisoned (and now released) US-Israeli husband. He is "beautiful". Melania Trump does not allow herself to get carried away any further.

In another scene, she watches the news about the fire disaster in Los Angeles in January 2025 on Fox News with glazed eyes. Here too: We don't find out what such images trigger in her.

"Melania" is first and foremost about a woman who is always perfectly dressed, blow-dried and made up, who expertly glides into and out of rooms and lifts in very high heels. Or getting in and out of private jets and armored SUVs to be transported to all kinds of important places.

Donald Trump and his First Lady Melania Trump at the premiere of the documentary "Melania". Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Strange decisions

As executive producer of her production company's first work, Melania Trump not only determined the content of the film and the trailer, but also the director. She chose Ratner ("Rush Hour", "The Revenant"), who was banned from Hollywood in the wake of the "Me Too" movement in 2017 after actress Olivia Munn and five other women accused him of sexual assault and coercion. Ratner denied any wrongdoing and no charges were brought.

Melania Trump's presumably very expensive choice of music is also disconcerting. She climbs into a Trump jet shortly after the movie begins to the sound of "Gimme Shelter" by the Rolling Stones. The themes of the song are murder, rape and war. The choice of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" (false sexual accusations), "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" (clearly) by Tears for Fears, James Brown's "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" (also clearly) and Ravel's "Bolero", a work that traces the course of an orgasmic ecstasy, is also strange.

Does Melania Trump simply like this music or is she trying to signal something, as she did with the "I really don't care, do you?" military jacket she wore to visit children separated from their parents in Texas in 2018 as a result of Trump's immigration policy?

Tireless commitment to family and America

More scenes from Melania Trump's final weeks as a private citizen follow. She plans the celebrations for her husband's inauguration, arranges the move to the White House and conducts interviews with candidates for her Office of the First Lady in the East Wing of the White House, which her husband famously had demolished shortly afterwards.

In her film, Melania Trump endeavors to put the spotlight on her tireless commitment to her family, the White House, her country, soldiers, orphans and bullied children. In a video call with the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron about the "Be Best" initiative, Melania Trump explains: "Mental health and anxiety are on the rise worldwide due to cyberbullying." What "Be Best" has actually achieved or will achieve is not explained. Nevertheless, when Brigitte Macron explains to Melania Trump that she would campaign for a childhood without too many digital distractions, she writes the words: "Smartphone only from the age of 11" on a notepad printed with large "Be Best" letters. Meanwhile, her husband, the cyber-bully in chief, regularly spreads lies, makes direct threats and engages in character assassination on social media.

But "Melania" ignores any dissonance. "I live every day with purpose and dedication," declares the protagonist, one of dozens of inspirational sayings that sound like they've been copied from self-help books. "Beauty comes from dedication" or "My education in architecture gave me a serious approach to design" are further banalities in her woodenly delivered voiceover, which lacks any depth and does not reveal any authentic feelings, just like her dialogues in the film. Melania Trump talks a lot without saying anything.

"Timeless elegance" - and golden eggs

Melania" documents her commitment to style, design and "timeless elegance" in the greatest detail. She holds long meetings with her interior designers and event planners; decisions have to be made about the color of the invitations for the inauguration, the flowers, the tablecloths, the candles and the tableware. Gold and beige dominate. She seems to be overjoyed at the announcement that the first course at the inauguration dinner on January 19, 2025 will be a "golden egg filled with caviar". Later, the eggs can be seen on the overloaded tables in the National Building Museum in Washington, with the guests behind them, including Trump donors such as Elon Musk and - of course - Jeff Bezos.

Fitting sessions in Trump Tower are shown in agonizing length, with an army of fashion designers and tailors swarming around the former and future First Lady - the whole of Manhattan can be seen through the panoramic windows. "My creative vision is always clear," she informs moviegoers after instructing designers and pattern directors to "tighten up" the dark blue coat-like dress for her husband's swearing-in. A dress as conservative as her husband's politics.

And the unforgettable flat matelot hat with the wide brim, under which the upper half of her face remained concealed during the ceremonies: the white trimmed band had to be half as wide, the former model ordered, the crown even flatter.

These scenes are unintentionally comical with suspenseful music, as are the moments in which the too-long hem of the black and white ball gown ("My favorite colors!") designed by French-American fashion designer Hervé Pierre is cut off for the Starlight Ball.

Melania Trump and the unforgettable hat (r.), with son Barron (m.) and Donald Trump at his swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2025. Picture: Keystone/Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

Parallel worlds

Much of the movie is in direct contradiction to what is happening in the world. Melania Trump proudly informs the audience that she "redesigned the Rose Garden" during her husband's first term in office; he had it leveled last year.

Later, reflecting aloud on the "overwhelming support" she received from the people on Inauguration Day, she says: "At the end of the day, no matter where we come from, we are all connected by the same humanity." Another director might have addressed the tension between the alternative universe of peace, love and unity presented by Melania Trump and the reality of the Trump administration's discrimination, racism and hate, which denies the humanity of most immigrants and those US citizens who stand up for them. Instead, Melania Trump's words, like so many others, hang in the air without comment.

The black and white ball gown Melania Trump wore to the three balls on the night of her husband's swearing-in has a relatively large role in "Melania." (January 20, 2025) Bidl: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trumps' marriage, which never seems particularly loving on the outside, appears very matter-of-fact in the rare moments they interact in "Melania." "That's good, congratulations," Melania Trump says somewhat unconcernedly into her cell phone on election night, as Trump announces his victory in the presidential election in November 2024 and, of course, flaunts his numbers. "I'll see it on the news."

In another scene, Donald Trump says goodbye to his wife after a few pleasantries and heads for the bedroom. Apparently the two sleep in separate bedrooms, but who cares. Ratner captures numerous moments of the couple holding hands and yet: zero chemistry. The Trumps couldn't - or wouldn't - even fake it for this vanity documentary.

Melania Trump remains enigmatic

Who is Melania Trump? She was born on April 26, 1970 in Novo mesto in what is now Slovenia. She gave up her architecture studies in Ljubljana after one year to work as a model. Her husband is the most powerful man in the world. She is proud to "represent America". She is a hard-working and creative person. She has always been very ambitious. "Melania" makes her one of the highest paid actresses ever. One day we may find out what it took to get from the former Yugoslavia to the White House - and what she thinks about it.

After all, "Melania" makes it clear once and for all: the enigmatic woman behind the sunglasses is ultimately the perfect partner for Donald Trump.