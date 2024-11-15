Melania and Ivanka Trump rarely attended rallies during Donald Trump's renewed candidacy. Image: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Melania Trump shares personal and political experiences from her time as First Lady in her memoir. The revelations range from family relationships to political views.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Melania Trump discusses conflicts with Ivanka Trump, the Stormy Daniels scandal and her handling of controversial events such as the "I Really Don't Care" jacket.

She expresses doubts about the 2020 election results, supports abortion rights and describes the creation of her "Be Best" initiative for children.

Melania reflects on encounters with personalities such as King Charles, King Salman, Queen Elizabeth and Pope Francis, supplemented by personal anecdotes. Show more

In her memoir "Melania: A Memoir", Melania Trump, the wife of former - and renewed - US President Donald Trump, has set out her views on various events and relationships during her time as First Lady. The Slovenian-born woman, who lived alongside her husband in the White House from 2017 to 2021, will take on this role again after his inauguration in January 2025.

In her book, Melania describes her childhood in Slovenia and the influence of her family, in particular her grandfather Anton Ulčnik, who was deported to Austria during the Second World War. After returning to her home village of Raka, he became the largest grower of the famous Raka onion. Melania remembers a happy childhood with travels and experiences that were unimaginable for many behind the Iron Curtain.

Melania started modeling at the age of six and later worked for renowned brands and magazines. She describes her nude photos as an art form and highlights her successes in the fashion world, including a larger-than-life picture in Times Square.

Stormy Daniels also gets her turn

One of the most controversial revelations concerns her relationship with Ivanka Trump. Melania admits that there were tensions as Ivanka was perceived as ambitious in the White House and Melania often felt marginalized. This dynamic is openly addressed in the memoir.

Melania also talks about the Stormy Daniels scandal and the impact it had on her marriage. She describes the emotional pain caused by the affair allegations and how she and Donald Trump eventually found a reconciliation. Another controversial topic is the jacket labeled "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" that she wore while visiting migrant children. Melania explains that the message was directed at the media, not the children.

Politically, Melania comments on the 2020 presidential election and the storming of the Capitol on January 6. She shares her husband's doubts about the election results and explains why she did not immediately condemn the violence in the Capitol. Her memoir offers an insight into her perspective on these controversial events.

Contact with King Charles

Melania Trump also shows her support for abortion rights in her book, which contrasts with her husband's policies. She emphasizes the importance of personal freedom and a woman's right to make decisions about her body. This stance is clearly stated in her memoirs.

Another aspect of her memoir is the "Be Best" initiative, which focuses on the well-being of children. Melania explains that the motivation for this campaign stemmed from an incident in which her son Barron was the victim of online bullying. This experience shaped her decision to campaign for the safety of children.

Melania also describes her relationships with international figures such as King Charles and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. She recounts an exchange of letters with King Charles and a warm welcome from King Salman. Her encounters with the British Queen Elizabeth and Pope Francis are also discussed, and she shares a humorous anecdote about a misunderstanding with the Pope.

More from the Entertainment section