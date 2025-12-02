Melania Trump fires up the Christmas machine. 51 trees, wreaths galore and 10,000 blue butterflies: patriotic glitter deluxe. And right in the middle as a real eye-catcher: Trump's assassination picture.

Christian Thumshirn

Melania Trump has spruced up the White House for Christmas 2025 - and is going for a look that screams flag rather than gold bauble: Blue and red dominate. This year's motto is "Home is where the heart is".

Wreath alarm and bow flash

Behind the spectacle is a gigantic craft and bow operation with dozens of trees, wreaths and thousands of details.

There is also a mini white house with mini wreaths - and a picture on the wall that was definitely not intended as a Christmas decoration, but still attracts everyone's attention.

