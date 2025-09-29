Three new voices for the Vintage Radio morning show Entertainer Melanie Winiger ... Image: KEYSTONE ... and Anna Maier alternate with Joel Grolimund to host the morning show. Image: blue/Christian Thumshirn Joel Grolimund is working at Radio DRS3 until the end of October, after which he will be heard on Vintage Radio. Image: SRF Three new voices for the Vintage Radio morning show Entertainer Melanie Winiger ... Image: KEYSTONE ... and Anna Maier alternate with Joel Grolimund to host the morning show. Image: blue/Christian Thumshirn Joel Grolimund is working at Radio DRS3 until the end of October, after which he will be heard on Vintage Radio. Image: SRF

From mid-November, Melanie Winiger, Anna Maier and Joel Grolimund will have to set their alarm clocks earlier. The reason: they are now presenting the morning show on Radio Vintage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Melanie Winiger, Anna Maier and Joel Grolimund will take over the morning show on Radio Vintage from November 17.

It will be broadcast on weekdays from 5 to 9 am.

Grolimund will remain with Radio SRF 3 until the end of October, Maier is returning to radio after more than ten years and Winiger is presenting on the radio for the first time. Show more

New job for Anna Maier, Melanie Winiger and Joel Grolimund: the trio will take over the morning show on DAB+ station Radio Vintage from November 17. The three celebrities will then have to set their alarm clocks early: The format can be heard from Monday to Friday - from 5 am to 9 am.

"Faces & Stories" presenter Joel Grolimund is merely changing the microphone - he is still working for Radio DRS 3 until the end of October.

Anna Maier, on the other hand, is returning to the radio microphone after more than ten years. Presenter Melanie Winiger is the third person in the morning show faction. Winiger has a lot of presenting experience, but is new to the radio microphone.

Responsibility for the morning show is shared by Anna Maier and Joel Grolimund as co-program directors. They will present the show on alternate weeks, while Melanie Winiger will take over every Tuesday, Radio Vintage said in a statement.

More videos from the department