Whether it's the cult film "Achtung, fertig, Charlie!", a jewelry label or a morning show: Melanie Winiger is constantly reinventing herself. In this interview, she explains why she detests Modern Talking, sees the film industry as a shark tank - and why she would love to play a mass murderer.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Melanie Winiger's career? A steep one. From Miss Switzerland to actress, from presenter to jewelry designer. And now? She's also conquering the radio.

In the "On the Rocks" talk, she describes the film industry as a shark tank, looks back emotionally on her cult film "Achtung, fertig, Charlie!" and reveals that she would love to play a mass murderer one day.

In addition to her moderation and her jewelry label, she also provides a talking point with clear statements - such as her dislike of Modern Talking.

She will also be presenting the Swiss Music Awards at the Hallenstadion in Zurich together with Annina Frey on March 19. Show more

She is no stranger to standing still: Melanie Winiger breaks every professional mold. Where others stop at "multi-talented", she really gets going - and celebrates her passion for music. As the figurehead of Vintage Radio and weekly host of the morning show, she can now also be heard on-air.

Melanie Winiger: "Modern Talking are a disgrace!"

A job that inspires Rolling Stones fans - and makes her really proud. But the start as a presenter is tough and pushes her to her limits. "It's a horror," she says of her new job. She is not only at the microphone, but also controls the show herself - technically, live, on air.

"I'm extremely untalented technically. I'm all the prouder that I'm rocking it on my own - and learning something completely new at the age of 47."

"On the Rocks" host Frank Richter puts Winiger to the music test: can she continue to sing popular radio hits? He plays her various pop classics. She has to pass on "Cheri Cheri Lady" (1985) by Modern Talking. Winiger: "I'm proud, I don't know the lyrics. I think Modern Talking is a disgrace."

"I would love to play a mass murderer"

Whether in the Swiss comedy "Achtung, fertig, Charlie!", in the series "The Team" or most recently in the crime series "Mordkommission Istanbul" - Melanie Winiger has demonstrated her acting skills in a wide variety of productions.

Today, she focuses on presenting and running her own jewelry label. Is acting over? Quite possibly, she describes the industry as a "pure shark tank" teeming with egotists. A toxic environment.

She recently watched her first big movie "Achtung, fertig, Charlie!" with her sweetheart Timo. She usually avoids watching her own films, but when she saw the movie again, she went through a rollercoaster of emotions: "Shame, pride - really every emotion you can have."

Despite her aversion to the film industry, one role in particular appeals to her. In "On the Rocks", she says openly: "I would love to play a mass murderer one day." Crime documentaries - such as the Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer - fascinate her.

In the "On the Rocks" talk, Melanie Winiger talks about how she found her current partner through manifesting and why she often had to prove herself in life.

Watch the whole "On the Rocks" show here