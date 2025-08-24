It's striking: More and more men are doing sport without a T-shirt. Some people think it's cool and sexy, others are disgusted by the sweaty half-naked men. A survey.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's noticeable this summer - even in the city: more and more men are going topless in public

Some people find this trend sexy, others just sexist. The fact is: #shirtlessmen or #shirtlessguys are popular hashtags.

blue News editors Bruno Bötschi and Christian Thumshirn wanted to know what passers-by on the streets of Zurich think of the topless trend.

The result? Opinions differ widely. Show more

Joggers in the park, gravel bikers in the neighborhood and senior citizens out for a walk: This summer, it's noticeable that more and more men are taking their tops off on hot days.

Opinions on the topless trend are divided.

As long as no one else is disturbed, she has no problem with it, says personal trainer Cindy Landolt. "I don't waste energy judging others - especially as I'm very revealing myself."

Cindy Landolt: "I like to see beautiful bodies"

"I like to see beautiful bodies," Landolt continues. The personal trainer's motto is: "Live and let live."

"The V-shaped and muscular upper body with a flat chest is one of the physical features that differentiate men and women, along with the beard," says psychologist Ada Borkenhagen to the German Press Agency. "And for many women, as well as men, a masculine upper body is definitely sexy."

The personal trainer and the psychologist are not alone in their opinions - other people also like to look at half-naked men with six-packs.

At least that's the result of a non-representative survey conducted by blue News in the streets of Zurich.

And what is your opinion on the topless trend? Do you find it annoying or do you not care? Is it sexy or sexist? Or are you perhaps one of those men who likes to do sport half-naked in public?

