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One specimen is worth 100 francs Men smuggle potency ants - arrest at the airport

Christian Thumshirn

18.3.2026

Tiny, inconspicuous - and suddenly a case for the law: smugglers with thousands of live ants are caught at Nairobi airport in Kenya. The business behind it is as curious as it is lucrative.

18.03.2026, 14:41

What do you smuggle secretly in your suitcase?

In this case: thousands of live giant harvester ants (Latin: Messor cephalotes). What initially seems bizarre quickly develops into a real criminal case.

Ants are a popular aphrodisiac

There is serious business behind this bizarre story: the trade in rare insects is booming in secret.

In China, the giant harvest ants are considered a delicacy. But they are also eaten as an aphrodisiac.

Why ants of all things are so popular - and why the case in Kenya is causing a stir.

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