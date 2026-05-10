Menowin Fröhlich wins "DSDS" after 16 years. Stefan Gregorowius/RTL/dpa

Menowin Fröhlich is the winner of the 22nd season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". The 38-year-old clearly came out on top in the final.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Menowin Fröhlich clearly wins the 22nd season of "DSDS" in the final.

The winner gets a record deal.

After years of scandal, he gets a new chance in the music business. Show more

Menowin Fröhlich has made it at the third attempt: the 38-year-old wins the 22nd season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". After taking part in 2005 and 2010, he now prevailed in the final on Saturday evening.

Fröhlich impressed with "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson and his DSDS song "Mercy On Me". In the final voting, he clearly left the competition behind: he was joined in the final by Austrian Paco Simic (23) and Germans Constance Dizendorf (19), Abii Faizan (24) and Tyrell Hagedorn (19). According to RTL, he received 57 percent of the votes, while Dizendorf received 30 percent.

Fröhlich can look forward to a recording contract with Universal Music. The singer's fame in the German-speaking world is the real main prize anyway - and he already has this.

Fröhlich spent time in prison

However, his career was overshadowed by scandals for a long time. Fröhlich had to pull out of his first DSDS participation after being arrested. In recent years, he has been convicted several times for various offenses, including dangerous bodily harm and fraud. The victory now gives him another chance in the music business.