The famous comedy show "Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th anniversary with a plethora of stars. Several of them slipped back into their iconic roles.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The American comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The first edition was broadcast on October 11, 1975.

Since the beginning, the ensemble has always included well-known stars from Hollywood. Show more

Viewers of the anniversary edition of "SNL" could expect concentrated star power. Steve Martin opened the evening with a monologue. Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon serenaded the audience, as did Paul McCartney and Adam Sandler.

Several actors - all the way back to the first cast - made a comeback with their iconic characters. And even the audience was packed with celebrities such as Jack Nicholson, Cher, Steven Spielberg and Kevin Costner.

The show lasted over three hours. There was a lot of looking back into the past. Tom Hanks humorously presented a clip with sketches that should no longer be shown today. And the late Blues Brother John Belushi, who was part of the original cast, also made another appearance when an old sketch was shown.