In the first trailer for the sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada", Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt return to the hell of fashion magazine "Runway". Now they are even spraying their venom in Milan.

Vania Spescha

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci once again slip into their iconic roles as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel.

New additions to the cast include Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh and Justin Theroux.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" in cinemas from April 30, 2026 Show more

In "The Devil Wears Prada 2", Andy(Anne Hathaway) returns to "Runway" magazine as a celebrated editor. Miranda(Meryl Streep) reacts as usual: ice-cold. Emily(Emily Blunt) also comments on Andy's return with her usual venom - the chemistry between the three stars is still good after all these years.

Years after her departure from the fashion world, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) makes a surprise return to the Runway editorial team - this time as the new features editor. Her former boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) meets her with apparent indifference, but a new chapter full of old tensions, power games and fashionable exchanges takes its course.

What draws Miranda to Milan?

A mystery: why does a helicopter ride take Miranda and Andy across the city? And what exactly draws Miranda to Milan, where she turns up in the famous Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II?

In addition to the original cast, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh and Justin Theroux are new to the ensemble. The film is once again directed by David Frankel, with the screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" will be released in cinemas on April 30, 2026. High time to dust off the high heels.

