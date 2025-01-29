The fires in Los Angeles claimed at least 29 lives and , according to CNN, more than 16,200 buildings were destroyed - the fires in Palisades and Eaton are considered the most devastating fires in the city's history.
Many Hollywood stars also had to flee the flames, including actress Meryl Streep (75). Her evacuation proved to be quite a challenge, as her nephew, the writer Abe Streep, now describes in an article in "New York Magazine".
According to the article, the Oscar-winner had to help herself to leave her property as her exit was blocked.
"She cut a car-sized hole in the fence (...) to escape"
"Evacuation orders were sent out all over the city. My aunt Meryl Streep was ordered to evacuate on January 8," writes Abe Streep in his article.
But when the 75-year-old wanted to leave her house, she found that "a large tree had fallen into her driveway, blocking her only exit".
The essayist goes on to describe his famous aunt's dramatic escape: "Determined to make it, she borrowed a pair of wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-sized hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."
Abe Streep's article covers a variety of fates. It is about what these people lost in the fires and also about the topic of rebuilding the affected areas.