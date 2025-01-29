Many Hollywood stars have lost their homes in the fires in Los Angeles. Meryl Streep also had to be evacuated from her property. KEYSTONE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Meryl Streep is one of the many people who had to leave their homes during the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Her escape from the flames was particularly dramatic.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many people in Los Angeles lost their homes during the devastating fires.

Countless people had to leave their homes to flee the flames.

This was also the case for Hollywood actress Meryl Streep, whose escape was quite dramatic.

Her nephew Abe Streep describes in "New York Magazine" how the "The Devil Wears Prada" actress was able to escape. Show more

The fires in Los Angeles claimed at least 29 lives and , according to CNN, more than 16,200 buildings were destroyed - the fires in Palisades and Eaton are considered the most devastating fires in the city's history.

Many Hollywood stars also had to flee the flames, including actress Meryl Streep (75). Her evacuation proved to be quite a challenge, as her nephew, the writer Abe Streep, now describes in an article in "New York Magazine".

According to the article, the Oscar-winner had to help herself to leave her property as her exit was blocked.

"She cut a car-sized hole in the fence (...) to escape"

"Evacuation orders were sent out all over the city. My aunt Meryl Streep was ordered to evacuate on January 8," writes Abe Streep in his article.

But when the 75-year-old wanted to leave her house, she found that "a large tree had fallen into her driveway, blocking her only exit".

The essayist goes on to describe his famous aunt's dramatic escape: "Determined to make it, she borrowed a pair of wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-sized hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."

Abe Streep's article covers a variety of fates. It is about what these people lost in the fires and also about the topic of rebuilding the affected areas.

