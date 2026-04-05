Patrice Aminati has been battling black skin cancer for three and a half years. IMAGO/Matthias Wehnert

Patrice Aminati has been battling black skin cancer for three and a half years. Now she talks about a setback - and why she still firmly believes she will live to see her grandchildren.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrice Aminati reported in an SWR program about a renewed worsening of her cancer: metastases have spread to several organs.

Despite the negative prognosis, she is fighting back and is convinced that she will live to see her grandchildren.

In addition to the illness, she also spoke about her daughter and the separation from Daniel Aminati, which she consciously made for herself during a particularly difficult phase. Show more

Patrice Aminati is once again in a "bad phase" of her illness, as she told the SWR program "Nachtcafé". Metastases have spread "in several organs".

Aminati has been battling black skin cancer for three and a half years. A cure is no longer possible and she is now receiving palliative treatment.

Aminati had already given a health update a few weeks ago. She wrote on Instagram that her most recent check-up had "not gone as hoped".

"I will live to see my grandchildren"

Nevertheless, she is fighting back, as she emphasized in the "Nachtcafé": "I want to go on living." She has defied prognoses before. She had been told that she would not live to see the last Christmas - but she was still here. "Believe the diagnosis, but not the prognosis," said Aminati. "I'm quite sure I'll live to see my grandchildren."

She went on to say that her daughter knew "as little as possible, as much as necessary" about the cancer. She tries to be there for her child - but if she doesn't have the strength, she simply says: "Mummy's a bit tired."

She also spoke about her separation from presenter Daniel Aminati: "Cancer is incredibly difficult - for you, but it also affects your entire environment: friendships, family and career." She made the decision to separate during her "very worst" phase. "I didn't decide against someone, I decided for myself." Now she is starting to stand up for herself.

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