Together we are strong: Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway defy family problems during the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. Picture: IMAGO/NTB

Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway show themselves to be a strong duo at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. The couple are close to the people and make you forget how difficult the last few months have been.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 55th Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim opened this week with an atmospheric ceremony.

In cold and wet weather, more than 5,000 spectators joined Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to watch the almost hour-long show.

The performances of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess were eagerly awaited by the fans.

The reason: Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby has been facing serious allegations since summer 2024. Show more

The Norwegian King Harald V is suffering from a cold. The 88-year-old therefore had to postpone a planned trip to the 55th Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim by a few days.

Instead, the Norwegian court was represented at the World Championships this week by Harald's wife Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Serious accusations against Marius Borg Høiby

Mette-Marit and Haakon's appearances during the World Cup were eagerly awaited by fans - not least because the Crown Prince and Princess have not always had it easy in recent weeks and months.

The reason: Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby has been facing serious allegations since the summer of 2024.

After initial reports in the media about suspected assault and damage to property, the 28-year-old admitted to having become violent towards his girlfriend at the time while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. But it did not stop there.

Allegations of several alleged sexual offenses have recently come to light, but Høiby, who was in custody for a week in between, denies them.

Mette-Marit seeks closeness to Haakon

Many Norwegians have long wondered what members of the royal family knew about Borg Høiby's potentially criminal activities.

During the visit to Trondheim, Mette-Marit and Haakon were outwardly unaware that the past few months had often been very complicated due to family problems.

In the stands, Haakon and Mette-Marit, together with Queen Sonja, enthusiastically followed the competitions at the 55th Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim and appeared close to the people. Picture: IMAGO/NTB

The royal couple cheered enthusiastically in the stands during the competitions and, together with Queen Sonja, were extremely close to the people.

Mette-Marit in particular could not hide her enthusiasm for the performances of the Norwegian athletes. The 51-year-old crown princess seemed to be having fun and laughed often.

One detail in particular caught the eye of the spectators in Trondheim: Mette-Marit repeatedly sought to get close to Haakon. Insiders see this as a sign of the deep bond between the couple, who tied the knot almost 25 years ago.

