Mette-Marit is on the transplant list for a new lung. KEYSTONE

The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is about to undergo a lung transplant. According to the royal family, her health has deteriorated due to chronic pulmonary fibrosis. The 51-year-old has therefore been placed on the waiting list for a donor organ.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been put on the waiting list for a lung transplant because of her worsening pulmonary fibrosis.

She is not attending any official appointments until the operation and now requires oxygen support at times.

The illness also affects the royal family: celebrations and trips are postponed and the children return closer to Norway. Show more

Hope is rising in the royal family in Norway. Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a serious medical procedure. According to the Norwegian royal family, she has been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant following thorough health examinations. The reason for this is her life-threatening chronic lung disease. She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis eight years ago.

"The condition of the Crown Princess, who suffers from a lung disease, has deteriorated. Following a comprehensive medical examination, she has now been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant," says consultant lung specialist Are Holm from Rikshospitalet in the press release. Mette-Marit will not be able to work or attend official appointments as usual until the operation.

She needs respiratory support

The Crown Princess was last seen in public on May 17. At that time, she waved to the children's parade, first in Skaugum and later from the palace balcony in Oslo. She needed breathing support via a nasal catheter, which fed oxygen directly into her nose. She had to stop after fifteen minutes in Skaugum and took several breaks on the castle balcony.

The illness also had consequences for Crown Prince Haakon and his family. The celebrations for the silver wedding anniversary of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess have been postponed. In August this year, it would have been 25 years since the wedding. There will now be no official celebration. Mette-Marit will also not take part in the planned trip to Agder in September. Haakon wants to limit longer trips in Norway and abroad in the period before and after the operation.

The children are also adjusting their plans. Princess Ingrid Alexandra will move from the University of Sydney to the University of Oslo in the fall as part of an exchange program to be closer to her family. She began a bachelor's degree in social sciences in Sydney last fall, but has now interrupted her studies. Prince Sverre Magnus is expected to study in Europe from the fall and return to Norway when the situation requires it.

An operation with many risks

Mette-Marit had already spoken openly about a possible lung transplant before Christmas. "I think it probably went a little faster than I had imagined and at least hoped," she said in December on the NRK program "A Year with the Royal Family". She continued: "Just the thought of this being the next step is quite stressful, because it's an operation that involves a lot of risks." Crown Prince Haakon described the situation as a grieving process and said: "Life is a bit brutal sometimes."

King Harald said of his daughter-in-law at the end of May: "She is seriously ill. Unfortunately, there is no doubt about that." Crown Prince Haakon cut short his official visit to Japan this week to return to her. "It's important to come home and be with Mette. She is not well at the moment, so I wanted to do this," he said in Tokyo.