Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis. She was spotted with a mobile oxygen supply after a stay in hospital. Jens Kalaene/dpa

Crown Princess Mette-Marit had to be treated at short notice in Oslo and has been dependent on oxygen ever since. Her incurable pulmonary fibrosis has worsened. At the same time, family scandals are weighing on the royal family.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Mette-Marit had to be treated at the Rikshospitalet in Oslo at short notice in mid-March and has been visibly dependent on oxygen ever since.

Her health has deteriorated due to incurable pulmonary fibrosis, which is why a possible lung transplant is already being prepared.

At the same time, family and public conflicts are putting a strain on the situation, as her son remains in custody and new controversies have arisen about her past. Show more

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has rarely been seen so vulnerable: New photos show the 52-year-old with a nasal catheter and portable oxygen device after a stay in hospital.

The photos were taken after her visit to the Oslo University Hospital "Rikshospitalet".

Apparently, the Crown Princess needed medical treatment at short notice. Her husband Crown Prince Haakon (52) was at her side when she left the emergency room. He carried the oxygen device in his hand.

A walk with oxygen equipment

Days later, the situation remains serious: Mette-Marit continues to wear a nasal catheter on walks near her home in Skaugum. Haakon has the oxygen device with him - like a shoulder bag over his shoulder.

It was revealed back in 2018 that Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis - an incurable disease in which the lung tissue becomes increasingly scarred.

The palace only recently confirmed that her condition has deteriorated significantly. According to a statement, preparations are already underway for a possible lung transplant. Public appearances are hardly possible for the crown princess.

Son Marius must remain in prison

The trial of her son Marius Borg Høiby (29) began at the beginning of February. He is accused of rape and assault, among other things. The case has made international headlines and a verdict is expected in June.

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit remains in custody: a court has now rejected his appeal against his detention, according to various media reports.

According to the court, the reason for this is the seriousness of the charges and the risk that he could reoffend. Marius Borg Høiby must therefore remain in prison until the verdict in June - even though the trial is already over.

Mette-Marit herself has also recently come under pressure: new revelations about her former relationship with Jeffrey Epstein have raised questions. In a TV interview, she left some of them unanswered.

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