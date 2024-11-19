According to Norwegian media, Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested again by the police in Oslo on Monday evening. (archive picture) Picture: Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

The scandalous news surrounding Marius Borg Høiby just won't stop. According to Norwegian media, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit was arrested again on Monday evening. The charge is rape.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The scandal surrounding the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit just won't go away.

According to Norwegian media , Marius Borg Høiby was arrested by the police in Oslo on Monday evening.

The charge is rape. Show more

The charges in the case of Marius Borg Høiby have been extended. The 27-year-old son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is now also being charged with rape.

This was reported by Norwegian media with reference to the police.

The radio station NRK writes on its website that Høiby was arrested by the Oslo police shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday evening.

Marius Borg Høiby is charged with rape

"What the police can say about the rape is that it is sexual behavior without sexual intercourse," writes police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski in a press release.

He added: "The victim is said to have been unable to defend herself against the act."

Specifically, Marius Borg Høiby is suspected of having violated a section of criminal law "concerning sexual intercourse with a person who is unconscious or otherwise unable to resist".

Borg Høiby is currently being held in a detention center

The police in Oslo had submitted a report based on evidence found during the ongoing investigation against Høiby. According to the report, the public prosecutor's office decided to open an investigation on November 6, 2024.

According to Oslo police, Høiby was arrested in a car shortly before midnight on Monday evening. The police then carried out searches and seizures on site, the press release continues.

Marius Borg Høiby is currently being held in a detention center in Oslo. However, it has not yet been decided whether he will be transferred to pre-trial detention.

