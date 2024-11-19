Specifically, Marius Borg Høiby is suspected of having violated a section of criminal law "concerning sexual intercourse with a person who is unconscious or otherwise unable to resist".
Borg Høiby is currently being held in a detention center
The police in Oslo had submitted a report based on evidence found during the ongoing investigation against Høiby. According to the report, the public prosecutor's office decided to open an investigation on November 6, 2024.
According to Oslo police, Høiby was arrested in a car shortly before midnight on Monday evening. The police then carried out searches and seizures on site, the press release continues.
Marius Borg Høiby is currently being held in a detention center in Oslo. However, it has not yet been decided whether he will be transferred to pre-trial detention.