Marius Borg Høiby from Norway is facing allegations of rape. KEYSTONE/Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

Marius Borg Høiby has been making headlines for months due to allegations of rape. Now the police have decided that the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit must be remanded in custody.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The son of the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is brought before a magistrate.

After Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Monday on rape charges, he must now remain in custody. Show more

It was announced on Monday that Marius Borg Høiby had been arrested on charges of rape. The Norwegian police have now decided that the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be brought before a magistrate. He must therefore be remanded in custody, according to Norwegian media reports.

The order for pre-trial detention is subject to conditions: there must be a 50 percent risk that a prison sentence of at least six months is to be expected. There must also be a risk that Høiby will not appear for trial, commit similar crimes in the future or destroy evidence.

The 27-year-old is accused of rape. "What the police can say about the rape is that it is sexual behavior without intercourse," police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski wrote in a press release on Monday. He added: "The victim is said to have been unable to defend herself against the act."