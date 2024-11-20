It was announced on Monday that Marius Borg Høiby had been arrested on charges of rape. The Norwegian police have now decided that the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be brought before a magistrate. He must therefore be remanded in custody, according to Norwegian media reports.
The order for pre-trial detention is subject to conditions: there must be a 50 percent risk that a prison sentence of at least six months is to be expected. There must also be a risk that Høiby will not appear for trial, commit similar crimes in the future or destroy evidence.
The 27-year-old is accused of rape. "What the police can say about the rape is that it is sexual behavior without intercourse," police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski wrote in a press release on Monday. He added: "The victim is said to have been unable to defend herself against the act."