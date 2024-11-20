  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Suspicion of rape Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby must be remanded in custody

Dominik Müller

20.11.2024

Marius Borg Høiby from Norway is facing allegations of rape.
Marius Borg Høiby from Norway is facing allegations of rape.
KEYSTONE/Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

Marius Borg Høiby has been making headlines for months due to allegations of rape. Now the police have decided that the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit must be remanded in custody.

20.11.2024, 10:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The son of the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is brought before a magistrate.
  • After Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Monday on rape charges, he must now remain in custody.
Show more

It was announced on Monday that Marius Borg Høiby had been arrested on charges of rape. The Norwegian police have now decided that the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be brought before a magistrate. He must therefore be remanded in custody, according to Norwegian media reports.

The order for pre-trial detention is subject to conditions: there must be a 50 percent risk that a prison sentence of at least six months is to be expected. There must also be a risk that Høiby will not appear for trial, commit similar crimes in the future or destroy evidence.

The 27-year-old is accused of rape. "What the police can say about the rape is that it is sexual behavior without intercourse," police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski wrote in a press release on Monday. He added: "The victim is said to have been unable to defend herself against the act."

More on the topic

Suspicion of rape. Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby in custody again

Suspicion of rapeMette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby in custody again

Almost got away with it. Why the scandal surrounding Mette-Marit's son came to light

Almost got away with itWhy the scandal surrounding Mette-Marit's son came to light