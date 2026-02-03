10:19

The trial with Judge Jon Sverdrup Ejfestad has started on time in Oslo. Marius Borg Høiby was previously in hospital - for reasons as yet unknown.

Marius is accused of grievous bodily harm. According to the indictment, he allegedly choked a woman several times and punched her in the face on August 4, 2024. She is referred to as the "Frogner woman" during the trial. Marius partially admits the allegations.

Marius is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse in a hotel on November 2, 2024. According to the indictment, she was asleep or intoxicated. He denies the allegations.

Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse at Skaugum Manor on December 20, 2018. According to the indictment, she was tired and/or intoxicated. Høiby denies the allegations.

With regard to the allegations surrounding Nora Haukland - including threats, coercion and other assaults - Marius declares that he is not guilty.

Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman during sexual intercourse on the night of October 8, 2023 in Lofoten. According to the indictment, the woman was asleep or heavily intoxicated and unable to defend herself. Høiby denies the allegations.