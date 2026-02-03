Start of the trial in Oslo Mette-Marit's son Marius denies rape allegations
Carlotta Henggeler
3.2.2026
The palace walls of the Norwegian royal family are trembling: Today, Tuesday, the trial against Mette-Marit's eldest son Marius begins in Oslo. He is accused of several serious charges. He faces up to 16 years in prison. blue News will keep you up to date with the Slowticker.
- A high-profile trial against Høiby begins today, Tuesday, at 9.30 a.m. in Oslo.
- The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship has been charged with 38 counts so far. These include rape, abuse in close relationships, assault, damage to property and violations of visitation bans. The first allegations were made in 2024.
- The trial is scheduled to last until mid-March.
- It is forbidden to show photos of Marius from the courtroom.
- The trial is currently scheduled for 28 trial days - including the expected sentencing on March 19, 2026. The trial will take place in courtroom 250 at Oslo District Court (Oslo tingrett).
11:45
After break: accusation of first alleged rape
The alleged rape is said to have taken place in the morning hours of December 20, 2018, during a party in the basement of Skaugum Castle, the residence of the Norwegian prince and princess Mette-Marit and Haakon. There had been a lot of alcohol and a game of spin the bottle. The court shows video footage allegedly showing the alleged rape.
10:39
He is also accused of reckless behavior
Marius is charged with five counts of reckless conduct. According to the indictment, he allegedly assaulted the so-called "Frogner woman" in an Oslo nightclub on March 24, 2024 and in an apartment the following day. He partially admits to the charges.
-
10:19
Trial starts - He pleads "not guilty" to rape allegations
The trial with Judge Jon Sverdrup Ejfestad has started on time in Oslo. Marius Borg Høiby was previously in hospital - for reasons as yet unknown.
Marius is accused of grievous bodily harm. According to the indictment, he allegedly choked a woman several times and punched her in the face on August 4, 2024. She is referred to as the "Frogner woman" during the trial. Marius partially admits the allegations.
Marius is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse in a hotel on November 2, 2024. According to the indictment, she was asleep or intoxicated. He denies the allegations.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman without sexual intercourse at Skaugum Manor on December 20, 2018. According to the indictment, she was tired and/or intoxicated. Høiby denies the allegations.
With regard to the allegations surrounding Nora Haukland - including threats, coercion and other assaults - Marius declares that he is not guilty.
Marius Høiby is accused of raping a woman during sexual intercourse on the night of October 8, 2023 in Lofoten. According to the indictment, the woman was asleep or heavily intoxicated and unable to defend herself. Høiby denies the allegations.
9:36
Nervous impression at the start
Marius Borg Høiby appeared nervous at the start of the trial, according to media reports. He is said to have a rosary with him.
-
9:30
From the hospital to the courtroom
According to the newspaper "Bild", Høiby was in hospital shortly before the start of the trial. According to Norwegian media, he was visited there by his family. Among them were his mother Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and stepsister Ingrid Alexandra. It is not known why he was in hospital.
-
14:25
Arrest on Sunday before the start of the trial
On Monday, one day before the start of the trial, it is announced that Marius Borg Høiby has been arrested. It is the third arrest in four months.
Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening on new charges including assault, threatening with a knife and violating a visiting ban. The police have requested a four-week prison sentence due to the risk of recidivism.
The detention hearing takes place one day before the start of the trial as a written procedure, Høiby does not appear in person and his defense lawyer does not comment on the charges.