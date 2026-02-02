Marius Borg Høiby was arrested again. Just one day before the start of the trial. (archive picture) Lise Aserud/NTB/AP

The judicial affair surrounding Marius Borg Høiby continues to escalate: Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son was arrested again on Sunday evening - for the third time in four months. The police speak of a risk of recurrence and are requesting detention.

The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, has been remanded in custody for at least four weeks due to further allegations of violence. This was decided by a judge in Oslo this afternoon, as reported by the NTB news agency.

According to reports, Høiby became abusive at the weekend and was arrested on Sunday evening. He did not initially comment on the new charges.

His lawyer confirmed the arrest to the NTB news agency.

New allegations against Høiby

Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening on new charges including assault, threatening with a knife and violating a visiting ban. The police have requested a four-week prison sentence due to the risk of recidivism.

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been charged with a total of 38 criminal offenses, which will be heard by the Oslo District Court on Tuesday.

The detention hearing will take place as a written procedure one day before the start of the trial, Høiby will not appear in person and his defense lawyer will not comment on the charges.

In addition to pre-trial detention, there is also another option: committal to a psychiatric facility. If this were to happen, the trial scheduled for Tuesday could not start as planned and would have to be postponed. There are currently "many indications" that the trial will not start as planned on Tuesday at 9.30 a.m., according to several Norwegian media outlets.

Høiby's defense lawyer did not want to comment to "Aftenposten" on the new allegations or her client's position. The police also gave no information about Høiby's position on the allegations.

