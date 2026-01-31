Norway's trial of the year: Mette-Marit's son on trial - Gallery Marius Borg Høiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, has been charged with 38 counts - including rape. (archive picture) Image: dpa All was still right with the world: the family of the Norwegian crown prince and crown princess with Marius Borg Høiby in the middle. (Handout) Image: dpa Norway's trial of the year: Mette-Marit's son on trial - Gallery Marius Borg Høiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, has been charged with 38 counts - including rape. (archive picture) Image: dpa All was still right with the world: the family of the Norwegian crown prince and crown princess with Marius Borg Høiby in the middle. (Handout) Image: dpa

He is the black sheep of the Norwegian royal family: the trial of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son is about to begin. Everything you need to know about Marius Borg Høiby and the accusations.

For the Norwegian royal family, the trial against Marius Borg Høiby is the biggest scandal in recent times. Violence, drugs and serious sexual offenses - the allegations against the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit are serious and have dominated the headlines since the summer of 2024. From Tuesday, Høiby will stand trial.

Who is Marius Borg Høiby anyway?

Høiby (29) is the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52). He comes from a previous - according to the Norwegian media volatile - relationship of the Crown Princess. Mette-Marit raised her son alone until she met the heir to the Norwegian throne Haakon (52). The boy with the light blonde hair was affectionately called "Lille Marius" at the couple's wedding. Marius then grew up with the couple - with his half-siblings Princess Ingrid Alexandra (22) and Prince Sverre Magnus (20).

Although Høiby is part of the royal family, he is not a member of the Norwegian royal family and therefore not a prince. He therefore has no official duties. In 2017, he began studying business administration in the USA, but dropped out straight away. He later worked as an intern for a fashion designer, as a salesman for a company that developed a party app and as a motorcycle mechanic.

Why is he on trial?

The list of accusations is long - and fierce. The crown princess's son has been charged with 38 counts - including rape, abuse in close relationships, assault, damage to property and breaches of visiting bans. The first allegations were made in 2024 - since then, the number has grown steadily. Most recently, six further charges were added just a few weeks ago: Marius Borg Høiby is alleged to have stored and transported around 3.5 kilos of marijuana and to have driven a motorcycle too fast on several occasions.

In the course of the investigation, the Norwegian was arrested several times and was even remanded in custody after new allegations of several suspected sexual offences came to light. He was finally charged in the summer of 2025.

What is Høiby's position on the allegations?

Back in the summer of 2024, Høiby admitted that he had become violent towards his then girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment. In a statement at the time, he reported mental health problems and that he had been struggling with substance abuse for some time.

Høiby has vehemently denied other allegations - especially the sexual offenses. Investigators are nevertheless certain that he is guilty of a whole series of crimes, including several sexual offenses under the Norwegian rape law.

How will the trial proceed - and what does Høiby face?

The trial is scheduled to last until mid-March. After the reading of the indictment and the pleas on the first day, Høiby is expected to make a statement on the allegations against him on the second day of the trial. Several alleged victims and witnesses will also have their say, including ex-girlfriends of the accused. There are strict guidelines for reporting on the women. Many of the statements are made behind closed doors. The media interest is immense.

If convicted, Høiby faces a prison sentence. The accused sexual offenses alone could result in several years in prison under Norwegian law.

How did the royal family react to the allegations against Høiby?

Crown Princess Mette-Marit did not publicly comment on the allegations against her son until the end of 2024 - a fact that caused much outrage. She told Norwegian television that the investigations had put a strain on the family: "It was really, really hard for us." Norway's King Harald V and the Crown Prince and Crown Princess expressed their sympathy to all those affected.

Crown Prince Haakon recently said that although Høiby was not a member of the royal family, he was "an important part of our family". The crown prince and princess intend to follow the trial. However, they will stay away from the court. Mette-Marit, said Haakon, had planned a private trip and his own schedule was full. The crown prince also does not want to comment on the trial against his stepson.

What do Norwegians think about the case?

The scandal surrounding the royal family's enfant terrible has been the topic of conversation in the country for a year and a half. Many Norwegians shake their heads and wonder how someone who has grown up in such privileged circumstances can fall so low. Mette-Marit was also under fire at first. But many also feel sympathy for the seriously ill crown princess and the royal family, to which the majority of Norwegians are very loyal. Polls now show the monarchy in a strong position again.