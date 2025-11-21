Mexican candidate Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025. KEYSTONE

After a scandal, the contestant from Mexico, of all places, is crowned the new Miss Universe. The beauty contest in Thailand was marked by scandals and a fall.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fátima Bosch from Mexico was crowned the new Miss Universe in Thailand.

The competition was overshadowed by scandals, including the resignation of judges due to accusations of manipulation, political tensions and a fall of the candidate from Jamaica.

The 25-year-old Bosch is the first Miss Universe from Tabasco, Mexico, and prevailed over 120 contestants worldwide. Show more

After a competition marked by scandal, the reigning Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, was crowned the new Miss Universe in Thailand.

Two weeks ago, there was a scandal surrounding the 25-year-old at a preparatory event in Bangkok: Several participants left the event after Bosch was sharply rebuked by Thai organizer Nawat Itsaragrisil in front of the assembled guests.

Nawat, director of Miss Universe Thailand, accused Bosch of not following the guidelines for posting promotional material. He called her "stupid" and repeatedly asked her to be quiet when she tried to defend herself. When Bosch protested, he called the security forces.

Numerous participants showed solidarity with the Mexican woman and left the hall - whereupon Nawat publicly threatened them with disqualification. A video of the event, which was streamed live, quickly went viral online.

Miss universe contestants walked out in solidarity with Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch after a heated discussion with Miss Universe exec, Nawat Itsaragrisil. pic.twitter.com/gaoDbijpbl — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) November 6, 2025

"What the director did was disrespectful: he called me an idiot," said Fátima Bosch in front of journalists present. "The world needs to see this. Because we are strong women and this is a platform for our voice. No one can silence our voice."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also spoke out, saying that she paid Miss "respect" because her reaction "is an example of how we women must express ourselves in the face of aggression". The presenter then apologized and claimed that he had been misunderstood.

Accusations of manipulation from judges

Shortly before the final, two judges from France and Lebanon also withdrew. According to media reports, the Lebanese juror declared that the competition had been manipulated and that the winner had already been decided. There was a second, secret jury that would actually determine the finalists. Furthermore, Fátima Bosch only won because Raúl Rocha, the owner of Miss Universe, had business dealings with her father.

The Miss Universe organization denied this and wrote in a statement: "All competition judging will continue to follow the established, transparent and monitored protocols."

Cocaine, death threats and a fall

But that was not enough scandal: There was also uproar when Chilean contestant Inna Moll imitated snorting cocaine on TikTok, or when Miss Teen Cambodia Chouri Laorhours accused host country Thailand of triggering the ongoing violent border conflicts in her speech. Another scandal was caused by a video in which Israeli candidate Melanie Shiraz gave Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub a critical sideways glance. Shiraz later said that the video had been misleadingly edited.

In addition, the candidate from Jamaica fell off the stage during the preliminary round a few days ago and had to be taken to hospital. Although she was not seriously injured, she did not compete in the final. The British contestant also fell, but later said that the fall had been planned.

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry was walking the runway during the evening gown portion of the Miss Universe preliminary rounds in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday when she took a sudden fall off the stage.



The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization said Henry was taken to a hospital… pic.twitter.com/w9SlqePNLo — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2025

Fátima Bosch from the state of Tabasco

The winner comes from a well-known family in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco. She studied fashion and clothing design in Mexico and Milan, among other places. Bosch is the first woman from Tabasco to make it onto the Miss Universe stage.

More than 120 candidates from all over the world came together to win the title of Miss Universe. The runner-up was the contestant from the host country Thailand, Praveenar Singh.

The Miss Universe competition was held in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya. Naima Acosta, the Swiss candidate, missed out on a place in the top 30 and did not take part in the final.

