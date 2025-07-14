Aldo Miranda has died at the age of 32. Instagram

The sudden death of Mexican TikTok star Aldo Miranda has shocked millions of fans. His last words have left the community deeply saddened.

Mexican TikTok star Aldo Miranda has died unexpectedly at the age of 32, with initial indications pointing to suicide.

Shortly before his death, he said goodbye with a final message on Instagram: "Gracias a todos por todo" - "Thank you for everything".

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of the popular influencer, who inspired over 10 million followers with his humorous videos. Show more

TikTok star Aldo Miranda made millions of fans smile with his funny video posts. Mirand has a total of 10 million followers on TikTok. Now the Mexican has died at the age of 32. His death was confirmed on July 8 in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

Authorities found the influencer in his apartment after arriving at 2:21 pm. Initial indications point to suicide, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Shortly before his death, Aldo Miranda posted a final message on Instagram: "Gracias a todos por todo" - "Thank you to everyone for everything".

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Aldo's management, the Albe Group, said: "Sometimes inner struggles are silent and we can't see everything someone has inside. Aldo has chosen to leave early and although this hurts deeply, we want to remember him with the love, light and joy he left in us. We will miss you like you can't imagine."

Fans mourn "Your smile will be in our hearts"

The news of Aldo's death has deeply affected many of his followers. Under the management's post, numerous fans bid farewell with moving words. "We will miss you, my friend, fly high," wrote one user. Another commented: "I'm shocked. Those of us who knew Aldo know what kind of person he was, always full of light and always so cheerful, his joy was contagious, I hope his family is comforted soon." Another comment reads: "Rest in peace, your smile will always be in our hearts."

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

