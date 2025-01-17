Mia Madisson has a new tattoo: her daughter's name is now emblazoned on her face. The Swiss reality TV actress had the meaningful body art engraved by her husband Matteo Rocco.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reality TV actress Mia Madisson has a new tattoo: she now has her daughter's name on her face.

The lettering was engraved by the reality star's husband.

Madisson became a mother for the first time in December. Before that, she and her partner had to cope with four miscarriages. Show more

The love for her daughter literally gets under her skin: Mia Madisson (27) has had "Sarabi" tattooed on her face. And right on her face - on her cheek in squiggly lettering.

The new mom had already announced shortly after the birth that she wanted to immortalize the baby's name on her skin. The Zurich native already has many tattoos on her body.

The reality star announced the birth of Sarabi Gaetana Rocco just five weeks ago. "The name comes from 'The Lion King', Simba's mother is called Sarabi," the Zurich native explained to her fans on Instagram.

The ex-"Bachelor" contestant's new face tattoo was done by her husband Matteo Rocco. However, getting an appointment with the fully booked tattoo artist was not that easy, as the 27-year-old revealed online: "After 300 years of waiting, I got an appointment with my husband for a tattoo. I had to beg him to tattoo me."

"Guys, don't worry"

The result can also be seen on Matteo Rocco's Instagram profile. "On my beautiful wife, our daughter's name," the tattoo artist writes under a picture showing Madisson and her latest tattoo.

While most followers reacted with 😍 emojis, Madisson must have received some criticism. Because she clarifies in an Instagram story: "Guys, don't worry - you can't see anything from the front."

