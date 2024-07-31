The brothers Michael and Ralf Schumacher were both Formula 1 racing drivers. This picture was taken in September 2005 at the Monza Grand Prix in Italy. Picture: Keystone

Ralf Schumacher is more open than ever about his life in a TV interview. The 49-year-old talks about his relationship with his older brother Michael - and of course his recent coming out is also a topic.

The news went around the world in a matter of seconds: Michael Schumacher had a serious skiing accident in Méribel, France, on December 29, 2013.

Almost eleven years have passed since the accident.

Fans and friends do not know how Schumi's health is really doing. The family and Schumacher's lawyers are completely shielding the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and are not allowing any information to get out.

Now his brother Ralf is answering questions from TV presenter Peter Hardenack in the Sky Sport format "Hardenack meets..." and is also asked about his older brother.

"Mechanic, mentor, sometimes coach in karting"

"We actually always had a close relationship," says Ralf Schumacher. The big age difference was noticeable at times.

However, this didn't have a negative effect on the relationship; on the contrary, his older brother always looked after him well.

Nevertheless, his brother did everything with him, Ralf Schumacher continues: "Mechanic, mentor, sometimes coach in karting. It was a great time."

Ralf and Michael Schumacher have not been active as racing drivers for years. However, the public's interest in the two brothers remains high even after their sporting careers.

"I just wish we could have some peace and quiet"

Ralf Schumacher realized this once again in an impressive way a few weeks ago when he made his coming out public and introduced his partner Étienne as the man at his side on Instagram on 14 July 2024.

"To be honest, I didn't expect it, nor that so many people would be interested, that it would be talked about so much publicly. I thought I was a bit out of the spotlight," says Ralf Schumacher in a TV interview with Sky Sport.

However, the 49-year-old is delighted by the many positive reactions to his coming out.

"I also thought it was nice to see how it worked in Formula 1, so a lot of respect. And also the response from the team bosses who were asked - I'm sorry that they were asked, I can't change that now - but it was nice to see," Schumacher continued.

When asked whether he wanted to convey a specific message to the people, Ralf Schumacher finds clear words. "I just want us to have peace and quiet. That's why we haven't commented on it and won't be commenting on it again."

